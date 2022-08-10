‘Esports’ Gaming Activities Added To Doylestown YMCA’s Repertoire

The local YMCA will now offer 'esports' programs. Image via Doylestown YMCA

In addition to the countless sports currently being offered, the Doylestown YMCA is now offering ‘esports’ programs for members. Ed Doyle wrote about the recent sports news for TAP Into Doylestown.

The Bucks County health facility will now be offering lounge rooms where members can partake in competitive online gaming. Consoles like PlayStation and Xbox will be available to all those looking for a fun time.

The new program launched over the summer, with 120 kids playing video games against one another. The lounge are will be open to the public come September; players of all ages will be welcome.

Metro Esports, a Warminster-based company, partnered with the Doylestown facility to offer the world of esports to Bucks County residents.

“We bridge the gap for young people between their interest in gaming and tech education programming,” said Shaon Berry, the founder and CEO of Metro Esports. “It’s tapping into a whole new source of community for young people.”

This gaming lounge is the second one set up by the Warminster company. They plan to expand to the Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. areas in the near future.