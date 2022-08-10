ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings County, IN

No grounds for charges in Jennings Co. inmate's death, prosecutor says

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WyUS7_0hBhKQsQ00

JENNINGS COUNTY — No criminal charges will be filed in relation to an incarcerated woman's death just days after she was arrested, the Jennings County Prosecutor's Office says.

The statement from the office of Jennings County Prosecutor Brian Belding was shared by Indiana State Police Tuesday, about two and a half months after Sandra I. Ray, 35, of North Vernon was found unresponsive in her cell at the Jennings County Jail and later pronounced dead.

"The office of the Jennings County Prosecuting Attorney finds that no crimes were committed by employees and/or other inmates of the Jennings County Jail related to the death of Ray and that no criminal charges are warranted," the prosecutor's office said in its findings.

Ray had been jailed on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated on the evening of May 24.

On May 26, a jailer found Ray unresponsive in her cell about 7:37 a.m., at which point they called for help and started CPR. Medics arrived about 7:45 a.m. and provided advanced life support, or ALS, according to the findings.

Medics stopped ALS about 7:52 a.m., at which point the Jennings County Coroner's Office was contacted.

State police detectives later arrived to begin their investigation. An autopsy was completed shortly thereafter.

The autopsy found Ray died from complications of chronic alcoholism and withdrawal and her death was ruled natural, according to the findings.

The findings state that when a medical intake assessment was completed on Ray, the result of her chemical test was .23% BAC — lower than the .25% required to refer someone to a hospital to be cleared before they can be booked into jail.

Jail staff monitored Ray for possible alcohol withdrawal, but a nurse didn't know Ray was on alcohol protocol until early May 25, the morning after she was booked. She later spoke with jail staff, and they didn't mention having concerns about her going through withdrawals, according to the findings.

The findings state the following:

"Ray was checked on three (3) times wherein the form was checked. Ray was checked on May 24,2022, at 6:56 P.M. it was noted that she was oriented, and she was agitated. Ray was checked again on May 25,2022, at I A.M. and it was noted on the form that she was agitated, tremors, and was sweating. The staff member had a conversation with Ray and Ray stated that she did not feel good. The staff member told Ray that if she has any distress to press the emergency button that Ray had access that is located within cell 210. A physician or nurse was not called after the second check. The third check was on May 26,2022, at 1:30 A.M. [t was noted on the form that Ray was asleep. The staff member did not go through the check list with Ray due to her being asleep.

"... The Jail Commander stated that a doctor or nurse practitioner should have been called about the situation after the book-in process since Ray indicated that she likely would withdraw from alcohol. The Jail Commander also stated that a separate medical protocol should have been completed."

The prosecutor met with the ISP investigator, who said there was "no evidence of an intentionally, knowing, or reckless act by a person that would constitute a crime," according to the findings.

Surveillance video taken of Ray's cell did indicate any foul play, and interviews with jail employees who had contact with Ray raised no suspicions, the investigator found.

"The Indiana State Police investigation did not recover any evidence that Ray was a victim of homicide. There was no evidence that Ray was intentionally or knowingly killed by another person nor was there evidence of a reckless act," the findings state. "... The Jennings County Prosecutor watched the video surveillance of Ray during the time she was in the custody of the Jennings County Jail and agrees with the Indiana State Police investigator that no evidence was discovered or observed that would constitute a crime."

The prosecutor's full findings are available online .

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Comments / 7

Related
wbiw.com

Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday

PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
PAOLI, IN
WISH-TV

23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Vernon, IN
County
Jennings County, IN
North Vernon, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Elwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Jennings County, IN
Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Prosecutor: No charges in woman’s death at southern Indiana jail

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In the middle of the night, 35-year-old Sandra I. Ray rolled onto her back and brought her knees up to her chest. Her breathing became more shallow and labored as the minutes went by. One leg dropped toward the floor, then her arm did the same thing. Her throat moved and her mouth was open, but it appeared breathing had become difficult until 3:41 a.m. on May 26, according to report from an Indiana State Police detective.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Jefferson County Man Todd ASH CHARGED WITH BURGLARY AND UNLAWFUL ENTRY

Jefferson County, Indiana (August 10, 2022) – Todd Ash was convicted in the Jefferson Circuit Court on Thursday, August 4, 2022 of Burglary as a Level 4 felony and Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, a Class B Misdemeanor. He was sentenced by Senior Judge Richard Striegel to ten years at the Indiana Department of Correction with one of those years suspended to probation on the burglary count and 30 days executed at the Jefferson county jail on the unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. Those sentences are ordered to be served consecutively to one another.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
k105.com

KSP releases name of man killed while fleeing police in Hardin Co.

A suspect killed in a fiery crash while fleeing Kentucky State Police in Hardin County has been identified. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Public Affairs Office Scotty Sharp said the man killed while fleeing troopers in July was 42-year-old Douglas Mullins, of Louisville. The pursuit occurred Monday night, July 19,...
FOX59

Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Jury convicts Indianapolis man for selling drugs that killed co-worker

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County jury convicted an Indianapolis man Wednesday for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. The jury found 52-year-old Kurt Russell’s actions led to the death of his co-worker, 28-year-old Maxwell Timbrook. Prosecutors said Russell provided heroin to Timbrook that was cut...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alcohol#Indiana State Police#Violent Crime#Jennings Co#The Jennings County Jail#Als
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Juvenile On Drug Charges

August 8, 2022, Madison Police arrested a sixteen year old male juvenile on drug dealing charges. As the result of an ongoing narcotic investigation, led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw, Madison Police received a pick-up order for the sixteen year old on the following charges; dealing cocaine or narcotic drugs level 5 felony, possession cocaine or narcotic drug level 6 felony, dealing marijuana class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphanailia class B misdemeanor.
MADISON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

32 arrested in Johnson County drug sweep, 17 remain at large

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin and Greenwood police departments announced the arrests of dozens of people in a drug sweep. The agencies have spent months conducting undercover drug buys and collecting that information for charges. On Aug. 8, they came together...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WRTV

WRTV

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy