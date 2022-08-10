ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Authors team up to promote each other and Tampa Bay

By Robert Boyd
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YSE0_0hBhKNTT00

Instead of competing against one another, two Tampa Bay authors are working together. Each of their books focuses on things to do and places to go in Tampa Bay.

Kristen Hare is originally from Missouri, while Josh Ginsberg is from Pennsylvania, but it wasn’t until they moved to Florida that they had the inkling to start writing books.

“We thought we were only going to live here for a year and decided we wanted to live like tourists so we started gathering all the great adventures,” said Hare.

“My wife and I had begun creating this sort of adventure list or bucket list to try to get to know the area,” said Ginsberg.

This year Hare released “100 Things to Do in Tampa Bay Before you Die, Third Edition.”

“I really wrote it for people who live here and have maybe lived here their whole lives, and I’m delighted when they are surprised by things that are in the book,” said Hare.

Employees of La Segunda Bakery were especially excited to see the history of the century-old business make it onto the pages.

“It’s the place to come for some of the best pastries and bread in town, but it’s also the place that makes all of the Cuban bread for the Columbia restaurants,” said Hare.

While Ginsberg’s book is titled “Secret Tampa Bay, A Guide to the Weird Wonderful and Obscure.”

“Hopefully, the kind of things you can only see in one place on earth,” said Ginsberg.

Ginsberg focuses more on locations of curiosity, like the Ybor City store Dysfunctional Grace.

“For those who are seeking oddities and wonders and things that are unique and strange and different, I can think of no better place to start that search,” said Ginsberg.

Both authors will be holding a combined speaking and book signing event on Thursday at the Safety Harbor Public Library at 6:30 p.m., promoting each other's books, but even more importantly, promoting the place they love.

“Especially after the pandemic, those are the places we want to celebrate and make sure stay in business so they keep the fabric of our city and region intact,” said Hare.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Action News

Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ybor City, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#La Segunda Bakery#Cuban#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
oaklandparkfl.org

Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
iheart.com

Breeze Airways Adds Non Stop Flight To Tampa Fla Starting In November

Syracuse, N.Y. - You'll have another option out of Syracuse Hancock Airport to escape the winter weather this year. Breeze Airways has announced a nonstop flight to Tampa Florida. The weekly flight begins Saturday November 19th. Breeze will serve this route using the same type of Airbus aircraft, they use...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPA's newly renovated bathroom named finalist for America's Best Restroom contest

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport's Airside C restroom is a finalist in the 2022 America's Best Restroom contest. Airside C's north restrooms have been under construction for several months and recently opened to the public, TPA officials said. Cintas Corporation, which hosts the contest, chose 10 public restroom finalists...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Doechii Shuts It Down With Pop-Up Performance At The Ritz In YBor

Last night in YBor City, it was a real Tampa party!. Hometown girl & the newest signee to Top Dawg ENT., Doechii, stepped in the building to vibe & perform at the Ritz alongside our very own Joey Franchize & Buckwheat, alongside DJ Ku. Doechii is fresh off the release...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy