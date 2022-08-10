ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL Player Props: Tom Brady Bets Breakdown

By Jennifer Piacenti
 2 days ago

A closer look at the top player props for the ageless Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Since joining the Bucs , Tom Brady has certainly done his best Benjamin Button impersonation, putting up some of the best numbers of his career. Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316), passing attempts (719), passes completed (485) and passing touchdowns (43) for 2021.

Only Aaron Rodgers had a better quarterback rating (69.1), just edging out Brady (68.1) and who finished second in voting for MVP last season.

I can't blame you if you feel like betting on the GOAT.

When betting player props, taking the under is probably always safer. After all, one injury can change the entire season; this is a physical game. However, in the case of Tom Brady, it's awfully tempting to take the over. He keeps improving statistically even though common sense says he should be slowing down.

The veteran signal-caller has no shortage of weapons, yet again, and though there has been a head coaching change with Todd Bowles taking over the reins from Bruce Arians, the offense should remain largely the same, with Byron Leftwich continuing in the role of offensive coordinator and Tom Brady calling plays.

Let's look at his prop futures being offered in Las Vegas.

Total Passing Yards: 4650.5
Under (-120) | Over (+100)

Ok, you've got me here. Plus money for the over? I'll bite. I know, eventually, he has to slow down, but since Brady arrived in Tampa Bay two years ago, he's been on another level. He threw for 4,633 in his first year and followed up with 5,316 last season. He has elite weapons in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, with the Bucs adding slot receiver Russell Gage in the offseason and recently signing seven-time Pro-Bowler, Julio Jones.

Passing Touchdowns: 35.5
Under (-110) | Over (-110)

Brady threw for 40 touchdowns in 2020 and 43 in 2021. Does he go over 36? I have to think so. Let's not forget Leonard Fournette could also catch a few of those passes. Brady wouldn't unretire on a low note.

Interceptions: 11.5
Under (-105) | Over (-115)

Tom Brady threw 12 picks in 2021 and 12 picks in 2021. If he continues to lead the league in passing attempts, there are more opportunities for mistakes. Even with an elite offensive line, the over seems like the smart play here. And hey, it also could set us up for more close games and shootouts!

Until he proves otherwise, I can’t bet against the GOAT. Brady’s age 45 season should be another great year.

