The 59-year-old woman was found early Wednesday morning.

West Seneca Police previously sent out an alert that Darlene Vacanti, was missing and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening in the area of Mineral Springs Road and Harlem Road.

"Darlene has been safely located in Niagara Falls on a bus, thank you for sharing," West Seneca Police said in a tweet Wednesday morning.