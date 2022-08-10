ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US inflation slows from a 4-decade peak to a still-high 8.5% over the past year

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

US inflation slows from a 4-decade peak to a still-high 8.5% over the past year.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Inflation falls to 9.8% in producer index for July in hint of peak

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices slowed to 9.8% for the year ending in July, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 11.3% the month before and lower than forecasters expected. On a month-to-month basis, the producer price index declined by 0.5%.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on

Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Inflation#San Diego
Fortune

Even though inflation might have just peaked, here are 4 reasons you still won’t be able to afford stuff, Goldman says

So inflation might have finally peaked. It was literally zero last month, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that prices were unchanged from July to August, finally surprising economists to the downside, instead of the upside. In other words, economists have been consistently wrong on how bad inflation would get, except last month they thought it would be worse.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Consumer Inflation Expectations Drop At The Fastest Rate Ever

Inflation expectations among consumers in the U.S. have plunged, falling at the fastest rate ever in the history of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey found that consumers expect inflation to rise 6.2% over the next year and 3.2% over the next three years.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Lower prices offer Americans slight reprieve from inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes gave Americans a little bit of relief last month, though overall inflation is still running at close to its highest level in four decades. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year increase in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the first time that has happened after 25 months of increases. The report offered welcome news for congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden heading into the midterm elections. Biden highlighted the flat monthly inflation figure. “I just want to say a number: zero,” he told reporters. “Today we received news that our economy had zero percent inflation in the month of July.”
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

White-hot inflation seen cooling in July but remaining near record high

The rapid pace of inflation likely cooled off slightly in July as gasoline prices fell and supply chain disruptions started to ease. However, that may provide little comfort to millions of Americans continuing to confront elevated costs for everyday goods. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price...
BUSINESS
NBC News

U.S. mortgage rates drop below 5% for the first time in 4 months

U.S. mortgage rates have continued their decline, falling below 5% for the first time since April. According to a survey released by Freddie Mac on Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen to an average of 4.99%. Just one week ago, rates were averaging around 5.30%. This is the second week in a row that mortgage rates have fallen, and it also marks the sharpest drop in the cost of borrowing money for a home since early July.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Revenge Travel is Causing Packed Airport Surging Airfares

The surge in travel has been a boom to airlines--- driving revenue above 2019 levels even as airlines fly less than they did before the pandemic. This year consumers proved they are willing to pay higher prices to take to the sky. In July, airfare rose 16% compared to the same time in 2019, according to recent CPI data. Meanwhile, rising fuel costs, staff shortages, and other headaches force some airliners to adjust flight schedules. Jim Corridore, Senior Insights Manager at SimilarWeb, talks about how travel has changed since the Pandemic and the major headwinds facing the airline industry.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

New Zealand House Prices Fall on Year for First Time Sine 2011

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell in July with the median price recording its first annual fall since 2011, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted median nationwide house value in July fell 2.8% compared with the previous month and was...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

The Last Fed Rate Hike Is Expected To Be In September

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The big news this week was the Labor Department on Wednesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged at 0% in July, which was much better than economists’ consensus expectation of a 0.2% increase and great news. In the past 12 months, the CPI decelerated from a 9.1% annual pace in June to an 8.5% annual pace in July.
BUSINESS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy