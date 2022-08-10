ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies hope for an encore after decking Cards in series opener

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pT6cw_0hBhK6YN00

The Colorado Rockies haven’t had much to cheer about since the All-Star break. They had slumped into last place in the National League West and lost 13 of their past 18 games until routing the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

One of the bright spots, however, has been left-hander Kyle Freeland.

Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA) will look to win his fourth straight start on Wednesday in the second contest of a three-game series against the Cardinals in Denver. St. Louis will counter with left-hander Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39).

The Rockies snapped the Cardinals’ seven-game winning streak with a 16-5 romp on Tuesday. C.J. Cron homered and drove in five runs and former Cardinal Randal Grichuk had a career-high five of Colorado’s 22 hits in the victory.

“It was a special night, obviously, and having my first five-hit night is incredible,” Grichuk said, per the Denver Post. “But also doing it against the team that gave me the opportunity and then eventually traded me.

“So obviously in the first game playing against them was special. You get up for it a little. I mean, they traded you and they didn’t see you in their future, so you want to go out there and play well against them.”

Freeland is 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA in his three starts since the All-Star break. He has outpitched Clayton Kershaw and Joe Musgrove in his past two starts and now takes on a Cardinals team that has been surging of late.

Freeland is 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA in three career starts against St. Louis.

Another Rockies player that is playing well is rookie Elehuris Montero, who is making the most of his chance for playing time with outfielder Kris Bryant on the injured list.

“I feel confident at the plate right now, and hopefully I can continue to keep doing the same thing as we go,” Montero said on Saturday. “I feel great, I’m having fun. I’m just trying to take advantage of this opportunity they’ve given me.”

Montero will be challenged if he is in the lineup against Quintana on Wednesday night.

Quintana has a low ERA despite only having three wins, but some of that hard luck could be contributed to his time in Pittsburgh. St. Louis acquired him from the Pirates on Aug. 1, and he pitched well in his debut with his new team on Thursday.

Quintana allowed just one run on one hit over six innings in a no-decision over the Chicago Cubs. He joined a team that has surged into first place in the NL Central and now he has a chance to pitch in a pennant race.

“You look into the eyes of the Quintanas of the world before that game starts and it will give you goosebumps how bad he wants it,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said after Quintana’s debut. “You look at anybody on the club right now. There’s a really good feeling going around. The guys are determined.”

Quintana is slated to make his second start of the season at Coors Field. He allowed six runs on seven hits in five innings of a 13-2 setback on July 15.

He has faced Colorado seven times in his career — six of them starts — and is 2-3 with a 5.66 ERA.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before

St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Kyle Freeland
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols out of Cardinals Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will sit on the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, Nolan Arenado was named Thursday's designated hitter, and Brendan Donovan was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 148...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#The Colorado Rockies#The St Louis Cardinals#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy