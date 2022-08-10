ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshaminy High School Senior Returns to Football Field After Experiencing Physical, Mental Health Issues

Markus Barnett has returned to the football field following a battle with physical and mental health issues.Image via Nur B. Adams, Bucks County Courier Times

A senior at Neshaminy High School has made a triumphant return to football following a battle with physical and mental health issues. Cayden Steele wrote about the incredible comeback for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Markus Barnett began playing football in middle school. Back then, he suffered from multiple injuries related to playing the sport he loved. With these injuries came the toll on his mental health because of the physical limitations his injuries placed on him.

A broken tibia halted is football career in his freshman year of high school. 12 months of recovery took another toll on his mental health.

“At one point, I got so depressed,” Barnett said. “I didn’t want to be around anybody or be on this Earth anymore, to be honest.”

His mother, Amanda, helped him with building his confidence back up. Through long talks and walks, Amanda was able to have her son write down goals related to his recovery and return to sports.

After returning to Neshaminy High School, he went through the training and got himself back in playing shape. Now, he is looking to play at the college level.

Read more about Barnett’s story on the Bucks County Courier Times.

