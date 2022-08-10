Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Beats to launch skin-coloured fit pro earbuds – here’s how to buy them

Kim Kardashian knows all about those neutral hues. From Skims to Sknn , the Kardashian’s have got those colours covered. And now, in what may be the most surprisingly delightful collaboration we’ve seen for a while, she is teaming up with Beats to bring her lowkey minimalism to the company’s fit pro earbuds.

The reality star turned entrepreneur has worked with Beats to design three new skin tone variants of the company’s latest wireless earbuds , which were released in January this year. The Kim K special edition range, as they’re officially called, come in moon (light), dune (medium) and earth (deep) colourways.

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colourful to make a statement,” Kardashian said, adding that the Beats x Kim range allows you to “blend in or stand out”. And by the looks of things, they’re a lot less noticeable in the ear compared to Apple’s flagship AirPods , which gleam with their overwhelming white-stemmed sheen.

Technically-speaking, they’re exactly the same as the original Beats fit pro (£167.96, Amazon.co.uk ), just with a lick of paint. Of course, that’s no bad thing, considering they fit more securely than other Apple earbuds and have just as good active noise cancellation as the AirPods pro (£189, Currys.co.uk ).

If you’re interested in getting a pair of the limited edition neutrally coloured Beats fit pro earbuds, we’ve outlined when and where you can buy them in the UK as well as what we thought of them when we reviewed them earlier this year.

Beats fit pro wireless earbuds – Kim K special edition: £199.99, Beatsbydre.com – available 17 August

Noise cancellation: ANC

ANC Weight: 55.1g (case), 5.6g (bud)

55.1g (case), 5.6g (bud) Battery life: 6 hours (5 hours with ANC); 7 hours (without ANC); 24 hours with case; fast charging (one hour of playback from five minutes charge)

6 hours (5 hours with ANC); 7 hours (without ANC); 24 hours with case; fast charging (one hour of playback from five minutes charge) Connectivity: One-touch pairing for Apple and Android, Bluetooth 5.2

One-touch pairing for Apple and Android, Bluetooth 5.2 Voice control: Siri, Google Assistant

The Beats fit pro are a fitness-focused pair of wireless earbuds that are essentially the AirPods pro, but cheaper and sportier. Featuring an H1 chip for seamless switching between devices and audio sharing, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode and support for spatial audio, they received solid praise in our review of the buds earlier this year.

“The Beats fit pro deliver the exact same set of features and the same audio experience as the AirPods pro,” our writer said in their review . “The case is less bulky than the powerbeats pro though, so it’s easier to fit into a pocket and they last longer than AirPods when it comes to battery life.”

And with “active noise cancellation, decent sound quality and a sweat-proof design”, our writer said that they’ll “be leaving their AirPods at home and taking the Beats fit pro to the gym instead”.

The Kim K special edition Beats fit pro will cost £199.99 – the same price as they are currently – and will be available to buy directly from Apple and Selfridges starting 17 August

Available from 17 August

Why not read our full Beats fit pro review to see if these earbuds truly are for you