Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces ’90s Trends in ‘Juicy’ Bamboo Earrings & Baggy Jeans With Sandals

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
 2 days ago
Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday in a plethora of designer staples. From head to toe, all of her statement pieces accented each other and emphasized the actress’s mastery of street style.

CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The Pattern Beauty founder wore her curls in a bun, the hair smoothed back. The “Girlfriends” lead wore a fresh face, bare without makeup as she covered her eyes in Balenciaga sunglasses. Adorning her attire was a pair of large gold bamboo earrings with the word “juicy” framed in the center. The choice of earrings characterized styles inspired by ’90s trends that Ross was a part of.

She coordinated with a Prada tank top. The top was multicolored, as she wore the bumblebee stripes of yellow, black, and white. The Prada logo was embellished on the left of her bust. The TV star emphasized her ’90s inspiration in baggy denim high-waisted jeans.

For her jeans, they were slightly oversized sagging at the inseam to separate the pants didn’t begin until her mid-thigh. The hem of the jeans was slightly distressed, adding to the casualness of the outfit.

Across her shoulder was a messenger purse in the shade of white to complement the light colors. It contrasted the blue coat of denim with its lace material that brought delicacy to the outfit.

To finish things off, she slipped her feet into a pair of white slides with a sweet bow on top for extra details. They were cohesive with her delicate purse, adding some femininity .

