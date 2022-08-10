ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&S is selling a £35 alternative to Miu Miu’s £550 viral ballet pumps

By Daisy Lester
Wishlists at the ready, the latest It-shoe has arrived. Dubbed the buy of the season, Miu Miu’s luxe satin ballet pumps are the embodiment of TikTok’s viral #balletcore aesthetic.

From romanticised cottagecore to hot pink Barbiecore, hyper-femininity is being embraced everywhere in the style set’s latest trends – culminating in the dainty ballet flat revival.

Though one of the more divisive trends (the school association is hard to shake), the femimine-yet-functional pumps are a versatile footwear choice. In the early-aughts, Kate Moss wore hers with jeans and Sienna Miller has continued her tradition of pairing with mini dresses . Meanwhile, Zoe Kravtiz often plumps for her ballet pumps, which hail from The Row, with a Y2K-inspired maxi skirt and tank top .

However they’re styled, the delicate shoes serve up a minimalist fashion statement. If you’re looking to slide your feet into flats this season, now’s your chance as we’ve spotted a stellar alternative to Miu Miu’s satin slip-ons at M&S.

While the designer’s luxe pair will set you back £550, the high street pair cost just £35. Offering the luxe balletcore aesthetic for less, here’s your lowdown on M&S’s affordable alternative.

M&S leather bow ballet pumps: £35, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FP9Y6_0hBhJimP00

While Miu Miu’s ballet pumps boat a satin finish, M&S’s pair have a more everyday leather design that’s crafted from responsible materials.

Similar to Miu Miu’s flats, a delicate bow decorates the design while there’s also the same elastic top band to ensure the dainty pumps keep their shape.

Designed to be flexible for all-day wear, the shoe features smart insolia technology to keep your feet correctly placed. And there’s also antibacterial padding so they stay fresher for longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LT5vA_0hBhJimP00

If the blush pink isn’t for you, the ballet pumps are also available in a sleek black finish (£35, Marksandspencer.com ).

Whether worn with a midi dress in the office or a mini skirt at the weekend, M&S’s pumps are the perfect way to plump for one of this season’s more graceful trends.

For more sartorial inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best women’s clogs for 2022

#Ballet
