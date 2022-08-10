Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Lack of substitute teachers adding to challenges for local school districts
SAN ANTONIO – Some local school districts are looking for a lot of unfamiliar faces to head up their classrooms. They are in need of substitute teachers as they head into a new school year, already faced with challenges due to staffing shortages. “We need subs. Even though I...
news4sanantonio.com
North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident, no students on board, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A North East Independent School District bus was involved in a crash early Friday morning. The accident took place around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection Thousand Oaks Drive and Wetmore Road. San Antonio Police officials confirm that no students were on board the bus at the time...
news4sanantonio.com
Northside ISD is on the hunt for more substitute teachers
SAN ANTONIO – The largest school district in the city, Northside Independent School District, is looking to hire more substitute teachers. Like many districts, Northside ISD is dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage. That's where substitutes can help fill the gap. Northside ISD has positions open for all different...
seguintoday.com
Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts
(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Comal Co. Sheriff’s Office’s new program aims to protect elementary schools
COMAL COUNTY – School safety, primarily safety for our youngest elementary children, is at the forefront as districts are heading back to school. In an effort to better protect them, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are launching a new program. “We wanted the kids that...
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
KSAT 12
Largest San Antonio school districts looking to fill teaching positions with students returning to class
SAN ANTONIO – School districts here at home and across the country are scrambling to fill teaching positions with class starting this month. Northside ISD held its annual New Teacher Academy on Monday at Brandeis High School. Hundreds of first-year elementary and middle school teachers were in attendance, but...
KSAT 12
Boerne ISD starts new school year with emphasis on safety, P-Tech program
SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Independent School District is one of the fastest growing school districts around our community and on Wednesday, they returned to class. And the first day of school is always exciting. “We have one campus at Kendall and there, the Knights, their staff dresses up,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio school districts have teacher vacancies to fill ahead of new year
North East ISD has 180 vacancies.
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
devinenews.com
Failure to post addresses at homes continues hindering emergency response in our area
Failure by residents to post address numbers on either their homes or mail boxes continues to hinder emergency responders trying to find rural locations in the shortest time possible, Allegiance Mobile Health District Chief Patrick Bourcier said. Bourcier gave his monthly report to the Medina County Emergency Services District No....
KSAT 12
Burglar actively targeting elderly residents in surrounding areas of Alamo Heights, police say
Editor’s note: We previously reported the burglaries were happening in the Alamo Heights area. However, Alamo Heights police have since issued a correction. The burglaries are happening in surrounding areas, which include Castle Hills, Shavano Park and San Antonio. Alamo Heights police are warning elderly residents in the areas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
2 women cut from vehicle by firefighters after rollover crash on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two women were taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash in Northeast Bexar County early Friday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the 9400 block of Bending Crest, not far from New World Drive...
San Antonio Current
Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side
A pair of Texas civil rights lawyers is accusing the attorney who sued a trio of small businesses on San Antonio's East Side over alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations of using the court system as a "tool of oppression." Houston-based attorney Duncan Strickland, representing a client identified as Joseph...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues from public about shooting deaths of 2 teenage cousins
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues regarding a shooting that left two young teenage cousins dead. According to police, officers responding to a shooting on July 23 at 2:27 a.m. found the victims inside a vehicle. Edgar Rojas, 14, was...
SAISD welcomes new dual-language teachers from Latin American countries, cuts down on dual-language deficit
SAN ANTONIO — Just a week away from meeting her students, Ana Perez spent Thursday organizing school supplies into cubbies lining the walls. Everything for her is new and overwhelmingly exciting: the small corner library, the new school supplies, even the small curtain on the door window brings a smile to her face.
tpr.org
San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits
High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
Family says San Antonio father carjacked, murdered while waiting for tacos
SAN ANTONIO — A family says a San Antonio father was carjacked and murdered while waiting for his food. San Antonio Police put out brand new surveillance photos. Investigators are looking for a Cadillac seen in the pictures they released today. The victim, Luis Flores had been on waiting on tacos when we was attacked, according to the family.
KSAT 12
Police have similar questions about separate incidents: 1 shooting, 1 stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have similar questions regarding two separate incidents early Wednesday that left two men wounded. In one case, officers found a man who had been beaten and shot in the leg outside a home in the 800 block of W. Theo. They were answering...
KSAT 12
Shooter takes aim at man walking along NW Side street
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to learn more about the person who took aim at a man as he walked along a Northwest Side street late Thursday night. Thy say the 18-year-old was shot three times, twice in his backside and once in his arm. He...
Comments / 0