Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue
Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
Stereogum
Sick Of It All Guitar Tech Accuses No Fun At All Singer Of Assaulting Her At Belgian Festival
This past weekend, New York hardcore legends Sick Of It All and long-running Swedish skate-punk band No Fun At All both played at Brakrock Ecofest, a big punk festival in Belgium. Shortly after the festival, Mei-Ling Koller accused No Fun At All singer Ingemar Jansson of attacking her during No Fun At All’s performance. Mei-Ling Koller is Sick Of It All’s guitar tech, and she’s also married to Sick Of It All lead guitarist Pete Koller.
Blondie Releases Rare, Never-Released Demo “Mr. Sightseer”
Now the B-Side to Blondie’s take on The Doors’ Strange Days track “Moonlight Drive,” “Mr. Sightseer,” another rare track off their upcoming, and first-ever, comprehensive box set collection, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out Aug. 26, is revealed. Newly mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer...
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married
The Sun reported that the 31-year-old musician and 46-year-old filmmaker got married over the weekend in a small, private ceremony in London. The news was later confirmed by E! News. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the Sun. “Their nearest and...
NME
Marcus Mumford says he “actually really begged” Winston Marshall not to leave Mumford & Sons
Marcus Mumford has spoken out in a new interview about Winston Marshall’s decision to leave Mumford & Sons. Marshall helped form the folk-rock band in 2007, but faced an online backlash in March 2021 after tweeting praise for a book by the controversial US journalist Andy Ngo titled Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
NME
Beyoncé becomes fourth woman with 10 Number Ones on R&B/hip-hop charts
Beyoncé has reached another milestone on the back of her seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, becoming the fourth woman in history to have 10 songs top the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. As reported by Billboard themselves, the outlet established the chart in 1958, with only three other women having...
guitar.com
Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg states there is often “creative tension” between members when writing new music
Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has discussed the band’s approach to writing new music, describing the advantages and setbacks that inevitably come from having nine members. During an interview with Magenta Musik, Jay Weinberg spoke openly about the Slipknot writing process, claiming that the sheer number of members in the band often leads to tensions rising when trying to create new music.
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
Why you should definitely own Workingman's Dead by the Grateful Dead
Country rock with a heart and soul, Workingman's Dead reminded people that Jerry Garcia & Co. were more than just live-jamming road hog
Kerrang
10 bands you need to see at Bloodstock 2022
Bloody hell, it's Bloodstock weekend already. Firstly, thank you to whomever was holding onto a monkey's paw as they hoped it wouldn't be wet and horrible. Secondly, look at that line-up. It's hotter than Hell, wot a scorcher, etc etc etc. You already know why you need to go and...
NME
Spotify launches new concert tickets website
Spotify has launched a new concert tickets website where fans can buy gig tickets directly from the streaming service. The website, Spotify Tickets, went live yesterday (August 10). According to MusicAlly, the site is “strictly a test rather than a full commercial launch”. Through the site, Spotify users...
NME
Travis Barker returns to Machine Gun Kelly tour “against his doctor’s orders”
Travis Barker has returned to Machine Gun Kelly‘s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour “against his doctor’s orders”. MGK is currently out on the road in the US, having kicked off the extensive run of shows back in June. Barker – a friend and collaborator of Machine...
'Have some respect for a beautiful thing': Jarvis Cocker reunites with ex Pulp bandmate Richard Hawley to support Sheffield's Leadmill - months after venue was served eviction notice
Jarvis Cocker reunited with his former Pulp bandmate and fellow Sheffield born musician Richard Hawley onstage at iconic gig venue, The Leadmill on Tuesday. Jarvis, 58, and Richard, 55, took to the stage in Sheffield on Tuesday night - five months after the venue was served with an eviction notice.
'He was a great friend and a great bass player': The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan pays tribute to his late bandmate Darryl Hunt after he sadly died aged 72
The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan has paid tribute to the band's bass player Darryl Hunt who sadly died aged 72. The band's official social media account announced that he died on Monday afternoon in London, by quoting their song Love You 'Till The End, which was written by the bassist.
Prom 30: Tredegar Band/BBCNOW/Bancroft review – Higgins's vivid and expressive love letter to brass bands
Gavin Higgins’s ambitious new ‘concerto grosso’ was brilliantly played by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Tredegar Band
The Pogues’ bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72. The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London. Posting a black-and-white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting...
