Music

Rolling Stone

Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sick Of It All Guitar Tech Accuses No Fun At All Singer Of Assaulting Her At Belgian Festival

This past weekend, New York hardcore legends Sick Of It All and long-running Swedish skate-punk band No Fun At All both played at Brakrock Ecofest, a big punk festival in Belgium. Shortly after the festival, Mei-Ling Koller accused No Fun At All singer Ingemar Jansson of attacking her during No Fun At All’s performance. Mei-Ling Koller is Sick Of It All’s guitar tech, and she’s also married to Sick Of It All lead guitarist Pete Koller.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Blondie Releases Rare, Never-Released Demo “Mr. Sightseer”

Now the B-Side to Blondie’s take on The Doors’ Strange Days track “Moonlight Drive,” “Mr. Sightseer,” another rare track off their upcoming, and first-ever, comprehensive box set collection, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out Aug. 26, is revealed. Newly mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
Glamour

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married

The Sun reported that the 31-year-old musician and 46-year-old filmmaker got married over the weekend in a small, private ceremony in London. The news was later confirmed by E! News. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the Sun. “Their nearest and...
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg states there is often “creative tension” between members when writing new music

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has discussed the band’s approach to writing new music, describing the advantages and setbacks that inevitably come from having nine members. During an interview with Magenta Musik, Jay Weinberg spoke openly about the Slipknot writing process, claiming that the sheer number of members in the band often leads to tensions rising when trying to create new music.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
MUSIC
Kerrang

10 bands you need to see at Bloodstock 2022

Bloody hell, it's Bloodstock weekend already. Firstly, thank you to whomever was holding onto a monkey's paw as they hoped it wouldn't be wet and horrible. Secondly, look at that line-up. It's hotter than Hell, wot a scorcher, etc etc etc. You already know why you need to go and...
MUSIC
NME

Spotify launches new concert tickets website

Spotify has launched a new concert tickets website where fans can buy gig tickets directly from the streaming service. The website, Spotify Tickets, went live yesterday (August 10). According to MusicAlly, the site is “strictly a test rather than a full commercial launch”. Through the site, Spotify users...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

'Have some respect for a beautiful thing': Jarvis Cocker reunites with ex Pulp bandmate Richard Hawley to support Sheffield's Leadmill - months after venue was served eviction notice

Jarvis Cocker reunited with his former Pulp bandmate and fellow Sheffield born musician Richard Hawley onstage at iconic gig venue, The Leadmill on Tuesday. Jarvis, 58, and Richard, 55, took to the stage in Sheffield on Tuesday night - five months after the venue was served with an eviction notice.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Pogues’ bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72. The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London. Posting a black-and-white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting...
MUSIC

