Homeowners: Are you waiting to sell your house?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in California
No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.
theregistrysocal.com
Three Retail Properties in Palmdale Marketplace Sell for $10.2MM
Newport Beach, CA (August 10, 2022) – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of three retail properties totaling $10.2 million that are outparcels to Palmdale Marketplace located at 39340 10th Street W in Palmdale, CA. Palmdale Marketplace is a 214,000-square-foot (sf) power center anchored by Target, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Sprouts, among others.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $34 Million, Brand New Villa in Newport Coast showcases A Lifestyle of Unparalleled Luxury
The Villa in Newport Coast, a Crystal Cove’s newest estate with southwest facing views in the exclusive enclave offering a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Midsummer, Newport Coast, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cain (Phone: 949-478-7772) at Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Newport Coast.
NBC Los Angeles
Infamous Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA Could Provide Housing for Homeless
The infamous and historic Cecil Hotel in downtown LA may provide temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness thanks to a motion introduced Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December, but six months later, just 73 of the 600 available units are occupied.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
borderreport.com
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that’s why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries. On this day, she came to buy food, candy for her children...
theregistrysocal.com
Adept Development Places 2.6-Acre Pasadena Development Site Up For Sale ￼
After recently receiving entitlements for a 107-unit residential building in Pasadena, Adept Development is selling off the 2.6-acre development site. The project was listed by CBRE earlier this year and is currently developed with a 73,846 square foot medical office building. The project site is located at 960 E. Green...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Villa Firenze in Beverly Hills gets a $40.5M price cut
The best things in life come for free — or for multimillion-dollar discounts. Villa Firenze, a sprawling 31,608-square-foot Italian-inspired estate that runs across 9.85 acres in prime Beverly Hills, California, has returned for sale asking $79.5 million. That marks $40.5 million off the $120 million the property asked in May. At one point, before auctioning off in 2021, it even asked $165 million in 2017, according to Mansion Global.
boulevardsentinel.com
Price drops hit homes in NELA
It’s hot outside, but in the first week of August, the housing market in Northeast Los Angeles started to cool off. Here are three NELA homes that went for less than the sellers had hoped. This three-bed, one-bath Highland Park bungalow on N. Avenue 52 is just the type...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
LA Philanthropic Group Gets Homes Worth $55M from MacKenzie Scott
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. It is the second gift...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
palisadesnews.com
Parents File Lawsuit in Death of Daughter Riding a Power Bike in Pacific Palisades
Jonathan and Kaye Steinsapir have filed a personal injury lawsuit against Rad Power Bikes. The parents of a 12-year-old girl who died riding an e-bike in Pacific Palisades last year have filed a lawsuit against the company that made the e-bike. Jonathan and Kaye Steinsapir have filed a personal injury...
Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer
Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theregistrysocal.com
Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM
Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
LA foodie events you shouldn't miss
Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
NY’s Modern Bread and Bagel Making West Coast Debut in Woodland Hills
The bakery will join several other new restaurants coming to the shopping center
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
kcrw.com
Own a fraction of a home? Californians raise concerns
Employing what it calls “fractional ownership” for second homes, real estate startup Pacaso has left communities scrambling to regulate its model. East Hollywood used to have a tightly-knit Japanese immigrant community known as Madison/J-Flats. Boarding houses there offered people affordable rent, home-cooked meals, and community. After pressure from...
easyreadernews.com
New Housing plan draws focus on North Redondo
Redondo Beach’s latest housing plan, adopted July 5, would place most of the 2,490 new units mandated by the State to city council districts 3,4 and 5, in north Redondo. This is the city’s third attempt to meet new California requirements for a nine-year housing document. Many North...
spectrumnews1.com
TreePeople shows us how to save trees in drought
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Even though Los Angeles is under mandatory water restrictions, it’s important to save our trees during the drought. TreePeople suggest watering young trees once per week in the morning or evening, and watering older trees every two to three weeks. You can also water...
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles, CA
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.https://www.latimes.com
Comments / 0