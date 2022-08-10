One injured following interstate shooting in Hampton, State Police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - A man was shot while driving on the interstate late Tuesday night in Hampton.

State Police were dispatched to the scene of the crime on Interstate 664 at approximately 9:15 p.m. According to Police the shooting took place on Interstate 664 northbound on ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound, in the city of Hampton.

State Police have responded to over 30 interstate shootings since January 2022.

Police say that the man who was shot was traveling northbound on I-664 when an unknown vehicle pulled beside the victims vehicle, and began to shoot at the it.

The man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital.

The victim was unable to describe the suspect or vehicle involved.

The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community and general public for any information regarding this shooting.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior or if you were driving in the area of Interstate 664, in the vicinity of the Interstate 64 interchange, prior to, or after the incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at # (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .