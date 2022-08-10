ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Paul Wilson Schaughency, 100, formerly of Crystal City

Paul Wilson Schaughency, 100, of Pittsburg, Pa., died July 14, 2022. In his youth, Mr. Schaughency was in the Boy Scouts. He graduated from Beaver High School in 1939 with a college scholarship and then in 1943 earned a degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was in ROTC. He also received a commission in the Coast Artillery and was sent to Adak in the Aleutian Islands, earning a commendation for locating a chaplain and three nurses lost in a snowstorm. He also received the ATO, APTO, Victory and Reserve medals. He left the Coast Artillery as a captain but continued in the reserves, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He went back to the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a master’s degree. He eventually moved to Crystal City and worked for PPG Industries for 39 years before retiring in 1987. He received the American Society Training Director Award. He was involved with the Twin City Community Chest, the Advisory Committee for Jefferson College’s Evening Division, Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, for which he served as president. He was a moderator in the First Congregational Church in Mt. Vernon; a deacon and elder at Grace Presbyterian Church in Crystal City; and an elder and chair at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. He also was a personnel consultant at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, receiving the Paul Anderson Award. He was an 80-year member of Sigma Chi, a longtime member of Military Order of World Wars and belonged to Lodge 45 Free and Accepted Masons. He enjoyed performing in plays and singing in church and in choirs, including a barbershop chorus and several quartets. Born Sept. 14, 1921, in Beaver, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles Preston Sand Julia Belle Rogers Schaughency.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Sisters said it best: Voters, do your homework

Spinster sisters Eliza and Lucille Alter of St. Louis, ages 96 and 84, left their St. Louis home on a bright Thursday morning, alone and on foot. On a mission, they reached their destination four blocks away and did something that was unusual for women of the time – they registered to vote.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arnold, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Jefferson County, MO
Business
City
Hillsboro, MO
County
Jefferson County, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Donald P. Doerr, 87, St. Louis

Donald P. Doerr, 87, of St. Louis died Aug. 7, 2022, at home. Mr. Doerr was a carpenter. He was Catholic. Born July 4, 1935, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dorothy Janius and Milton Doerr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto modifies student cell phone rules

De Soto School District students will have slightly different rules regarding cell phone use when they return to school Aug. 24. The district already had a policy that prohibits students from using cell phones and other devices during class time, unless approved by the teacher for instructional use, and that rule remains unchanged.
DE SOTO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Cerebral Palsy#Good Cause#Linus Company Meta
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Wayne Anthony Reiter, 70, Festus

Wayne Anthony Reiter, 70, of Festus died Aug. 8, 2022, at his home. Mr. Reiter was a member of the Knights of Columbus 1230 in Festus and was a previous member of the Elks Lodge 1721 in Festus. Born March 30, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Florence Ann (Hilmes) and Harry John Reiter.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs

It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
FESTUS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy