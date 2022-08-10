Paul Wilson Schaughency, 100, of Pittsburg, Pa., died July 14, 2022. In his youth, Mr. Schaughency was in the Boy Scouts. He graduated from Beaver High School in 1939 with a college scholarship and then in 1943 earned a degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was in ROTC. He also received a commission in the Coast Artillery and was sent to Adak in the Aleutian Islands, earning a commendation for locating a chaplain and three nurses lost in a snowstorm. He also received the ATO, APTO, Victory and Reserve medals. He left the Coast Artillery as a captain but continued in the reserves, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He went back to the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a master’s degree. He eventually moved to Crystal City and worked for PPG Industries for 39 years before retiring in 1987. He received the American Society Training Director Award. He was involved with the Twin City Community Chest, the Advisory Committee for Jefferson College’s Evening Division, Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, for which he served as president. He was a moderator in the First Congregational Church in Mt. Vernon; a deacon and elder at Grace Presbyterian Church in Crystal City; and an elder and chair at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. He also was a personnel consultant at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, receiving the Paul Anderson Award. He was an 80-year member of Sigma Chi, a longtime member of Military Order of World Wars and belonged to Lodge 45 Free and Accepted Masons. He enjoyed performing in plays and singing in church and in choirs, including a barbershop chorus and several quartets. Born Sept. 14, 1921, in Beaver, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles Preston Sand Julia Belle Rogers Schaughency.

