Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Paul Wilson Schaughency, 100, formerly of Crystal City
Paul Wilson Schaughency, 100, of Pittsburg, Pa., died July 14, 2022. In his youth, Mr. Schaughency was in the Boy Scouts. He graduated from Beaver High School in 1939 with a college scholarship and then in 1943 earned a degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was in ROTC. He also received a commission in the Coast Artillery and was sent to Adak in the Aleutian Islands, earning a commendation for locating a chaplain and three nurses lost in a snowstorm. He also received the ATO, APTO, Victory and Reserve medals. He left the Coast Artillery as a captain but continued in the reserves, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He went back to the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a master’s degree. He eventually moved to Crystal City and worked for PPG Industries for 39 years before retiring in 1987. He received the American Society Training Director Award. He was involved with the Twin City Community Chest, the Advisory Committee for Jefferson College’s Evening Division, Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, for which he served as president. He was a moderator in the First Congregational Church in Mt. Vernon; a deacon and elder at Grace Presbyterian Church in Crystal City; and an elder and chair at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. He also was a personnel consultant at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, receiving the Paul Anderson Award. He was an 80-year member of Sigma Chi, a longtime member of Military Order of World Wars and belonged to Lodge 45 Free and Accepted Masons. He enjoyed performing in plays and singing in church and in choirs, including a barbershop chorus and several quartets. Born Sept. 14, 1921, in Beaver, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles Preston Sand Julia Belle Rogers Schaughency.
myleaderpaper.com
Sisters said it best: Voters, do your homework
Spinster sisters Eliza and Lucille Alter of St. Louis, ages 96 and 84, left their St. Louis home on a bright Thursday morning, alone and on foot. On a mission, they reached their destination four blocks away and did something that was unusual for women of the time – they registered to vote.
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Donald P. Doerr, 87, St. Louis
Donald P. Doerr, 87, of St. Louis died Aug. 7, 2022, at home. Mr. Doerr was a carpenter. He was Catholic. Born July 4, 1935, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dorothy Janius and Milton Doerr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59...
$40M lawsuit filed over summer camp drowning
$40 million is just the beginning of what one family is seeking after 6-year-old T.J. Mister drowned at summer camp.
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto modifies student cell phone rules
De Soto School District students will have slightly different rules regarding cell phone use when they return to school Aug. 24. The district already had a policy that prohibits students from using cell phones and other devices during class time, unless approved by the teacher for instructional use, and that rule remains unchanged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed
A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
myleaderpaper.com
Wayne Anthony Reiter, 70, Festus
Wayne Anthony Reiter, 70, of Festus died Aug. 8, 2022, at his home. Mr. Reiter was a member of the Knights of Columbus 1230 in Festus and was a previous member of the Elks Lodge 1721 in Festus. Born March 30, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Florence Ann (Hilmes) and Harry John Reiter.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs
It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
kbia.org
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds finds original Budweiser trademark and label design
The St. Louis Recorder of Deeds has located the original trademark application and label design for Budweiser. The 1878 submission was handwritten, partially in English and partially in German, and while it does not include a specific recipe, it does mention ingredients and an overall profile of the beer. The...
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
KMOV
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
Historic Bissell Mansion in north St. Louis on the market for $250K
A historic local landmark touted as the oldest brick home in St. Louis City is now on the real estate market.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
Comments / 1