Portland, OR

WWEEK

Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process

On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: City’s lost perspective

Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Portland Paying Little to Injured 2020 Protesters, Rubio Splits Planning and Sustainability Commission, Omar Narrowly Survives Primary Challenge

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Hope you're enjoying...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New service thanks to levy voters

We want to thank the community for their support of Clark County Fire District 5′s fire levy lid lift in the Aug. 2 primary election. We will now have sustainable funding to support hiring three additional firefighters, including a paramedic, at the new Station 11 to serve the Orchards-Sifton area beginning this fall.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint

Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote McLeod-Skinner for abortion rights

When I hear radical MAGA supporters in state legislatures want to intrude into my bedroom and my personal medical decisions, I become alarmed. There are women who may not be able to receive cancer treatments because of abortion laws, could face restrictions on their access to contraception and who may have restrictions on their movement across state lines.
OREGON STATE
Person
Ted Wheeler
clarkcountylive.com

Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor

Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change

Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot

Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September

PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

How a little old lady nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
