Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Fate of measure to transform Portland government to be decided by Monday
A Multnomah County judge will issue a ruling no later than next Monday on a lawsuit challenging a proposed fall ballot measure that would radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system. Circuit Court Judge Stephen Bushong disclosed the self-imposed deadline Thursday during a hearing on the...
WWEEK
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
Readers respond: City’s lost perspective
Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
opb.org
Clackamas County clerk blames multiple election mistakes on outside businesses
About three months after an election snafu misprinted more than half of Clackamas County primary ballots, diverted hundreds of county employees from their normal jobs, and cost taxpayers $600,000, Clerk Sherry Hall addressed the county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday with her summary of what went wrong. “It’s humans,” Hall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Portland Paying Little to Injured 2020 Protesters, Rubio Splits Planning and Sustainability Commission, Omar Narrowly Survives Primary Challenge
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Hope you're enjoying...
Readers respond: New service thanks to levy voters
We want to thank the community for their support of Clark County Fire District 5′s fire levy lid lift in the Aug. 2 primary election. We will now have sustainable funding to support hiring three additional firefighters, including a paramedic, at the new Station 11 to serve the Orchards-Sifton area beginning this fall.
WWEEK
Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint
Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
Readers respond: Vote McLeod-Skinner for abortion rights
When I hear radical MAGA supporters in state legislatures want to intrude into my bedroom and my personal medical decisions, I become alarmed. There are women who may not be able to receive cancer treatments because of abortion laws, could face restrictions on their access to contraception and who may have restrictions on their movement across state lines.
RELATED PEOPLE
KGW
Clark County voters face a November election without incumbent Rep. Herrera Beutler
Beutler’s concession on Tuesday means a new playing field for the general election. Some voters are excited, others apprehensive about their choices.
KATU.com
Homeless camps on Peninsula Crossing Trail removed, people want permanent solutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Homeless encampments along the Peninsula Crossing Trail and nearby area have pleased neighbors, but they say more permanent solutions are needed. “It’s nice to see the neighborhood again!" said Tom Karwaki on Wednesday upon seeing McKenna Park cleared of several homeless RVs and campers that had been parked there for weeks.
Oregon politicians tout the benefits of new federal climate change legislation
A group of Oregon’s political leaders gathered Wednesday at a Black-led community farming operation in Gresham, using it as a backdrop to highlight the outsize impacts of climate change on low-income neighborhoods and communities of color and to tout the benefits of the sweeping climate bill that Congress is expected to pass Friday.
Thursday in Portland: Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown and more
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarkcountylive.com
Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor
Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Clackamas County Clerk Claims Success, a Police Naughty List, and Now That's What I Call Music
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Let's jump right...
opb.org
Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change
Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot
Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: TriMet Increasing Police Presence, Roseway Theater Burns, Democrats Celebrate Bill Passage
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Hope your week...
KATU.com
Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September
PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
opb.org
How a little old lady nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0