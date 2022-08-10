Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO