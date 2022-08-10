Read full article on original website
Charges filed in 1992 double homicide
Weyauwega man arrested for Togstad-Mumbrue murders. Tony Garret Haase, 51, Weyauwega, will appear in court Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, for an initial appearance and bond hearing on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Haase is accused of the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years ago. On March...
Rally for Iola set for Sept. 17
Registration is now open for the third annual Rally for Iola, which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Iola Car Show grounds in Iola. “The Rally for Iola was born in 2020 due to the cancellation of the Iola Car Show during the pandemic,” said Ali Johnson, the show’s marketing specialist. “We wanted to give people an avenue to celebrate the automotive hobby in a safe way and the Rally did just that.”
Utility emergency closes State 49
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Scandinavia Fire Department received a call about a break in a gas service line. “A construction crew way laying asphalt and during their operations a gas service was disrupted and we had a gas leak on Main Street,” said Scandinavia Fire Chief Bryan Fuhs.
Suspect charged with 3 burglaries
Kevin J. Christianson, 37, Marion, is charged in Waupaca County with three counts of burglary, concealing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 15, 2021, Sgt. Bill Zeamer, with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a burglary complaint on Slough Road in Weyauwega. Among the items...
Nine injured in crash
Nine people were injured in a crash at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the city of New London. According to New London Police Chief Jeff Schlueter, a transit van was traveling northbound on County Trunk S when it crossed the center line, entered a ditch, then hit a parked truck in a parking lot.
Arts on the Square
Arts on the Square opens at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, on the grounds and city streets surrounding City Square in downtown Waupaca. The festival features multiple music venues, a juried art show, workshops, demonstrations, food court and beer tent. This year, the festival will host a dedication for Waupaca’s...
Remodeling old middle school
Members of the Refinery church-planting team are not afraid of getting their hands dirty or rolling up their sleeves. Some of them do not have sleeves as they peeled off their shirts while working the hot and humid weather. They knocked down three walls in the old middle school to...
Baseball playoffs start Aug. 14
Playoffs begin Sunday, Aug. 14, for the Badger Amateur Baseball Association and Dairyland Baseball League. Scandinavia and defending champion Little Falls received a No. 1 seed in the South-Central and West divisions of the BABA, respectively, while defending champion Waupaca and Hortonville are the top two seeds in the Dairyland.
Heise, Judy L.
Judy L. Heise, age 74, of Manawa, passed away suddenly at her residence of natural causes on Wednesday August 10, 2022. She was born on October 6, 1947 in New London, daughter of the late Gerald and Marian (Baumgarten) Dent. Judy graduated from Washington Senior High School in New London in 1965. On February 24, 1968, she was united in marriage to Gary Heise at Trinity Lutheran Church in New London. She worked as a Library Assistant at the Manawa Elementary School for over 30 years. She loved going to car shows with her husband Gary. Her favorite antique car was a 1957 Chevy convertible. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manawa. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Kipke, Leo L.
Leo L. “Poppi” Kipke, 69, of Ogdensburg, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at home with his family at his side. He was born on January 1, 1953, the son of the late Clarence and Eleanor (Walbruck) Kipke. Leo is a graduate of Little Wolf High School, Class of 1972. He faithfully served in the US Army and US National Guard and was honorably discharged in 2013. Leo married the former Debra J. Smith on July 7, 1984, at Saint John Lutheran Church in Dancy, Wisconsin. He was a dedicated employee of Central Fabricators, working in the shipping and receiving department, retiring in 1997. Leo was a rodeo clown in the Little Britches Rodeo and Clown College in the 1980’s and was also active in the Lake DuBay Lions Club, serving as Club President for several years where he organized many events to support the community. Leo enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and loved to dance. He will be remembered for being everyone’s Little Buddy.
Heckey moves to new location
One stop shop for pets, computers, vacuums in Waupaca. Richard “Heckey” Heckenlaible had to move out of the pet store and computer/vacuum repair shop he rented on 219 N. Main St. The building was sold and the new owner had other plans. He found a new location at...
