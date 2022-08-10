Leo L. “Poppi” Kipke, 69, of Ogdensburg, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at home with his family at his side. He was born on January 1, 1953, the son of the late Clarence and Eleanor (Walbruck) Kipke. Leo is a graduate of Little Wolf High School, Class of 1972. He faithfully served in the US Army and US National Guard and was honorably discharged in 2013. Leo married the former Debra J. Smith on July 7, 1984, at Saint John Lutheran Church in Dancy, Wisconsin. He was a dedicated employee of Central Fabricators, working in the shipping and receiving department, retiring in 1997. Leo was a rodeo clown in the Little Britches Rodeo and Clown College in the 1980’s and was also active in the Lake DuBay Lions Club, serving as Club President for several years where he organized many events to support the community. Leo enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and loved to dance. He will be remembered for being everyone’s Little Buddy.

OGDENSBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO