What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's stuffed leg of lamb
Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12 's Lily Stolzberg how to make a stuffed leg of lamb.
Ingredients:
• 1 Stuffed leg of Lamb
• 1 qt Carrots (lg cuts)
• 1 qt celery (lg cuts)
• 1 onion (lg cuts)
• 4 sprigs of rosemary
• 1 head garlic
• 1 cup Olive Oil
• 1tsp. Salt
• 1 tsp. Black Pepper
Directions:
1. Place the Stuffed Leg of Lamb in the middle of a roasting pan.
2. Place all cut Vegetables around the Lamb.
3. Cut the head of garlic in half and place on roasting pan.
4. Add the Rosemary on top of the veggies.
5. Drizzle the Lamb and veggies with olive oil, season with salt and pepper.
6. Place in a preheated oven and roast at 450 degrees for twenty minutes.
7. Reduce the heat to 300 deg and cook until the lamb reaches an internal temperature of 120 degrees.
