Following a Damning Report, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Will Split the Planning and Sustainability Commission in Two

Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Fate of measure to transform Portland government to be decided by Monday
A Multnomah County judge will issue a ruling no later than next Monday on a lawsuit challenging a proposed fall ballot measure that would radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system. Circuit Court Judge Stephen Bushong disclosed the self-imposed deadline Thursday during a hearing on the...
WWEEK
Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint
Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
Readers respond: City’s lost perspective
Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
Portland pols plot ballot alternate as measure to transform city government faces lawsuit
Portland leaders are crafting a plan to ensure the fundamental components of a sweeping proposal to change the city’s form of government appear on November’s ballot, should a legal challenge succeed at keeping the measure as written from voters. Were a judge to uphold that challenge, Mayor Ted...
opb.org
Clackamas County clerk blames multiple election mistakes on outside businesses
About three months after an election snafu misprinted more than half of Clackamas County primary ballots, diverted hundreds of county employees from their normal jobs, and cost taxpayers $600,000, Clerk Sherry Hall addressed the county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday with her summary of what went wrong. “It’s humans,” Hall...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Portland Paying Little to Injured 2020 Protesters, Rubio Splits Planning and Sustainability Commission, Omar Narrowly Survives Primary Challenge
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Hope you're enjoying...
WWEEK
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
clarkcountylive.com
Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor
Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
John Dugger to take office on Beaverton City Council Sept. 1
Dugger will finish up Council President Marc San Soucie's term before starting his own four-year term in January.Beaverton City Councilor-elect John Dugger will take office four months earlier than expected on Thursday, Sept. 1. Voters elected Dugger, who ran unopposed, to Council Position 5 in May — a position he would have started Jan. 1. But with Council President Marc San Soucie stepping down from Position 5 effective Aug. 31, the council had a decision to make. According to City Attorney Bill Kirby, the council could choose to appoint someone or not to, but the councilors agreed that having all...
WWEEK
Judge Dismisses Ridwell Lawsuit Against Washington County Over Recycling Services
On Aug. 8, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle-based recycling company Ridwell against Washington County. In that lawsuit, filed in June in Washington County Circuit Court, Ridwell’s attorney alleged that Washington County violated a state law that forbids haulers from charging more for a recycling service if it would cost less money to just throw that item in the dump.
opb.org
Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change
Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
KATU.com
Homeless camps on Peninsula Crossing Trail removed, people want permanent solutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Homeless encampments along the Peninsula Crossing Trail and nearby area have pleased neighbors, but they say more permanent solutions are needed. “It’s nice to see the neighborhood again!" said Tom Karwaki on Wednesday upon seeing McKenna Park cleared of several homeless RVs and campers that had been parked there for weeks.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Local Music Venues Lobby City Hall Over Live Nation
LOCAL MUSIC VENUES LOBBY CITY HALL OVER LIVE NATION: Music Portland, an advocacy group for independent artists and music venues, has entered talks with the offices of Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan (as well as Travel Portland) about Live Nation’s planned development of a 3,000-seat indoor music venue in the Central Eastside. News of the development, to be built on land owned by Prosper Portland, sent local music venue owners into a tizzy this spring, as WW first reported (“Standing Room Only,” June 15). They see the massive California events promoter as an existential threat because of the exclusive contracts it signs with artists in other cities it has moved into. The discussions matter because Live Nation will have to obtain a conditional land use permit from the city. (The Portland City Council would weigh in only if the permit were denied.) Meara McLaughlin, executive director of Music Portland, tells WW she’s talking to Live Nation representatives, too: “We’re being extremely cautious about a tender music ecology and a potential decimating threat. We look forward to constructive talks, but we understand what we have to lose and we’ll stand firm to protect it.”
Thursday in Portland: Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown and more
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown.
KGW
Clark County voters face a November election without incumbent Rep. Herrera Beutler
Beutler’s concession on Tuesday means a new playing field for the general election. Some voters are excited, others apprehensive about their choices.
City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Clackamas County Clerk Claims Success, a Police Naughty List, and Now That's What I Call Music
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Let's jump right...
Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot
Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: TriMet Increasing Police Presence, Roseway Theater Burns, Democrats Celebrate Bill Passage
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Hope your week...
