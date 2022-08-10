Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon release the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, making it one indicator of inflation. The data could help the market figure out how the hawkish Federal Reserve will
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today.
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Buffett's investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Apple's durable business, best-in-class cash flow generation, and vast economic moat make it a Warren Buffett staple. Amazon has confronted a series of challenges, but the e-commerce juggernaut is poised for a wonderful bounce back.
Motley Fool
My Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Amazon is facing economic issues like everyone else, but it is still performing decently. The company's cloud business looks increasingly promising. Amazon benefits from a strong moat that will help it keep competitors at bay.
2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Technology stocks will be the driver of the next stock market bull run.
Motley Fool
This Dividend-Paying Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Skyworks Solutions' content gains in premium smartphones helped it deliver solid results last quarter. The chipmaker's largest customer could drive healthy growth in the second half of the year. Skyworks' attractive valuation, sunny prospects, and solid dividend make it a stock worth buying.
Motley Fool
Rivian Earnings: 9 Key Metrics You Should See
Second-quarter revenue was $364 million, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $337.5 million. Demand for the company's electric vehicles remains strong, but its production remains limited by supply chain constraints. It's making progress on supply constraints, and expects to be able to add a second shift for vehicle assembly toward
3 Financial Stocks With Valuations Too Cheap to Ignore
These top financial sector stocks have the respect of top investors and look like steals at today's prices.
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks.
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
U.S. stock market: Is it a bull, a bear, or a bull in a bear?
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. stock market's rebound in recent weeks has analysts and investors questioning whether 2022's deep downturn has ended, but how to spot an expiring bear market or a new bull market is not something everyone on Wall Street agrees on.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today
Some Lucid investors appear to be losing hope amid rising costs in the industry.
Motley Fool
1 Monster Growth Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2032
Cloudflare operates one of the fastest cloud platforms on the planet. Cloudflare One is gaining traction in the network security market, and Cloudflare Workers is the leading edge development platform. Those products account for most of Cloudflare's $115 billion market opportunity.
Motley Fool
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market.
