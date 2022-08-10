On The Scene: At least 15 Broadway shows announce openings between September and December

Broadway is getting ready to raise the curtain on new productions for the fall season.

At least 15 shows have announced openings between September and December, and according to The Broadway League, the trade association of Broadway theater owners and producers, the fall is a particularly popular time for theatergoers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"Every season has its prominent group of theatergoers, " says League President Charlotte St. Martin, "and the fall, early fall... September, October early November, is tristate."

Traditionally, a number of shows end their runs during the summer months opening up space in Broadway's 41 theaters for new productions.

This fall will bring revivals of classic works, including the musical 1776, a reimagined Death of a Salesman as told from the perspective of an African American family, and musical adaptations of the films Almost Famous and Some Like It Hot.

Broadway theaters encourage audience members to wear a mask, though it is optional.