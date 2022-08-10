ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Waived A Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. The AFC North franchise has waived a wide receiver to make room for another player at the same position. Pittsburgh has waived second-year wide receiver Javon McKinley. The former Notre Dame wide receiver signed with the Steelers just...
ClutchPoints

4 Pittsburgh Steelers’ bold predictions for preseason opener vs Seahawks

The first signs of NFL football are upon us as the preseason has returned to whet our appetites for the full season. Two teams with some interesting storylines heading into the season are the Steelers and Seahawks. Each team is moving on from one of their franchise’s best quarterbacks and does not have a clear-cut starter for the upcoming season. This makes the preseason especially important for both sides as the QBs must take advantage of the in-game reps.
CBS News

Former Steelers RB Tim Worley returns to training camp, reflects on his career

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Former Georgia running back Tim Worley played in Pittsburgh after being taken seventh overall in the 1989 NFL Draft. Worley is the highest running back ever taken by the Steelers and had immense talent, but suddenly got caught up in the fast-track millionaire lifestyle which led to drug problems and legal issues.
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Releasing Player With Injury Designation

An ill-timed injury has cost a Pittsburgh Steelers player his roster spot. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers waived Ulysses Gilbert with an injury designation. The 25-year-old linebacker was wearing a boot on his right foot this week. Pryor said Gilbert had played well in training camp before suffering...
numberfire.com

Steelers' Diontae Johnson dealing with hip flexor

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor, per head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin indicated that Johnson can be considered day-to-day, but the Steelers may still err on the side of caution and hold Johnson out of their preseason opener this weekend versus the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, Johnson should be ready to go as the team's top target for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Last week, the Steelers signed the 26-year-old wideout to a $36.71 million contract extension through the 2024 season.
CBS News

Steelers and Acrisure Stadium announce new game day features

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Steelers set to play their first preseason game this Saturday at the newly-named Acrisure Stadium against the Seahawks, the team and the stadium have announced new additions to the gameday experience. There will be seven new food items inside the stadium, they include:. Caliente Pizza.
