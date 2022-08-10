Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Waived A Wide Receiver On Thursday
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. The AFC North franchise has waived a wide receiver to make room for another player at the same position. Pittsburgh has waived second-year wide receiver Javon McKinley. The former Notre Dame wide receiver signed with the Steelers just...
4 Pittsburgh Steelers’ bold predictions for preseason opener vs Seahawks
The first signs of NFL football are upon us as the preseason has returned to whet our appetites for the full season. Two teams with some interesting storylines heading into the season are the Steelers and Seahawks. Each team is moving on from one of their franchise’s best quarterbacks and does not have a clear-cut starter for the upcoming season. This makes the preseason especially important for both sides as the QBs must take advantage of the in-game reps.
CBS News
Former Steelers RB Tim Worley returns to training camp, reflects on his career
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Former Georgia running back Tim Worley played in Pittsburgh after being taken seventh overall in the 1989 NFL Draft. Worley is the highest running back ever taken by the Steelers and had immense talent, but suddenly got caught up in the fast-track millionaire lifestyle which led to drug problems and legal issues.
Steelers Reportedly Releasing Player With Injury Designation
An ill-timed injury has cost a Pittsburgh Steelers player his roster spot. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers waived Ulysses Gilbert with an injury designation. The 25-year-old linebacker was wearing a boot on his right foot this week. Pryor said Gilbert had played well in training camp before suffering...
numberfire.com
Steelers' Diontae Johnson dealing with hip flexor
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor, per head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin indicated that Johnson can be considered day-to-day, but the Steelers may still err on the side of caution and hold Johnson out of their preseason opener this weekend versus the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, Johnson should be ready to go as the team's top target for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Last week, the Steelers signed the 26-year-old wideout to a $36.71 million contract extension through the 2024 season.
Steelers vs Seahawks: Starters to play 1 quarter vs Seattle
It is a whole new world for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the preseason. Traditionally, Steelers starters played very little in the first two preseason games and only sparingly in the third. But with such a young team at so many starting spots, head coach Mike Tomlin knows he has to change things up.
NFL preseason: How to watch Seahawks vs Steelers
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Welcome to the 2022 NFL preseason. The Steelers are welcoming the Seattle Seahawks to town and fans will get their first look at new starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky as well as first-round rookie Kenny Pickett.
CBS News
Steelers and Acrisure Stadium announce new game day features
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Steelers set to play their first preseason game this Saturday at the newly-named Acrisure Stadium against the Seahawks, the team and the stadium have announced new additions to the gameday experience. There will be seven new food items inside the stadium, they include:. Caliente Pizza.
Steelers' defense focused on revival in 2022 NFL season after falling far short of 'the standard'
LATROBE, Pa. -- When their practice ended at a local high school earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers players walked through a gauntlet of adoring fans and boarded yellow school buses that were waiting single file to transport them back to their summer home at Saint Vincent College. Outside linebacker T.J....
