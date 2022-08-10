Lukas Van Ness flashed for the Iowa Hawkeyes in limited time during the 2021 college football season and that has been a big reason he has become one of the names to be on the lookout for this fall. The sophomore defensive lineman has great versatility and strength to utilize at all four positions on the defensive front. Due to his performance last year and the expectations that have risen for the product out of Barrington, Ill., Van Ness finds himself among Athlon Sports’ top 50 college football breakout players for the 2022 season. Van Ness shined in a backup role as...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO