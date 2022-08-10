ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Black Cat Bakery first 100% vegan bakery in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Black Cat Bakery is providing the purr-fect vegan baked goods in Indy. This is the first 100% vegan bakery in Indianapolis. Black Cat Bakery does everything from custom cakes, pies, cookies, and poptarts!. You can find Black Cat Bakery at the SoBro Farmers Market that is every...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Add flair to your celebration with a garland from The Balloon Bar

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing says celebration like balloons, and The Balloon Bar offers specialty designed balloon pieces for your next big event. Owner and designer Chloe Scott stopped by Indy Now with one of her recent balloon garland creations. Scott said she likes to add a bit extra to each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars

On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts can be found at the fair

INDIANAPOLIS – They are a family-owned business in Hendricks Co that specializes in a variety of sweet and savory items, with a focus on providing quality, fresh products that will customize the special occasions of your life. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering in Avon will be at the Indiana State Fair this year!
AVON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Greenwood, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Fox 59

Refreshing gin cocktails with Chris Webb

INDIANAPOLIS — Sales Director of Glendalough Distillery, Chris Webb joined Jillian in the studio today to make the birthday boy, Ryan, some refreshing cocktails. To learn more about Glendalough Distillery visit us.glendaloughdistillery.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak

INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s ‘Bridge of Flowers’ soon in bloom over White River

Logan Street traffic restrictions will begin Monday, in place for 30 days. A Noblesville beautification project on the Logan Street Bridge will lead to partial road closures beginning Monday, Aug. 15. The City of Noblesville, Hamilton County, and local business partners will activate the pedestrian overlook area on the south...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Fresh foods offered by farmers with over 40 years of local experience

ARCADIA, Ind. — Whether you have a sweet tooth or are on a health kick, a local farm market in Arcadia, Indiana has something for you. The Wilson Farm Market was established north of Indianapolis over 40 years ago and has been featured at both the Binford Market and Indiana State Fair since. Offering both a fresh bakery as well as a vast array of produce, owners Amanda and Scott Wilson said all ages can enjoy one of their foods.
ARCADIA, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Fox 59

Trending drink recipes you can make at home

INDIANAPOLIS – Whether it’s spritzing up your summer or drinking an espresso martini, you can make both trending drinks from the comfort of your home!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Puppies & ponies coming together for upcoming charity event

INDIANAPOLIS – An upcoming charity polo match is bringing together puppies and ponies for a great cause!. Bailee Reynolds from Morning Dove and Brynee Johnson from Indiana Canine Assistant Network talked about the event, Polo @ Sunset that’s happening this Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hickory Hall Polo Club. Admission is $40.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bistro#Bakery#Wine Shop#Food Drink
Fox 59

Creative and healthy school lunch ideas

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-schooltime and that means teachers are prepping classrooms and parents are busy buying new school supplies. It also means school chefs and dietitians are preparing creative, fun, and healthy new meals for students. So, what’s on the menu this year? You might be surprised! Chef Brandon McCarthy, a Regional Executive Chef at Chartwells K12, works with nearly 40 school districts in Indiana to ensure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in has some healthy ideas for this school year.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved

Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS)
CARMEL, IN
lonelyplanet.com

The 6 best neighborhoods in Indianapolis: a guide on where to find art, sports, Black culture and more

Indianapolis is among the biggest cities in the US, get to know the neighborhoods before you go © sydmsix / Getty Images. Among the 20 largest cities in the United States, Indianapolis tends to fly under many travelers’ radars. While sports fans know the Hoosier State’s capital for basketball, football and the Indianapolis 500, the professional race car event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, residents appreciate Indiana’s capital city for its cultural attractions too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox 59

New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
KEYSTONE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Dumpster Days are here again: Free recycling, disposal event returns next month

It is time to start cleaning out your house, barn and yard, Dumpster Day is returning to the Brown County Recycle Center next month. The third annual Dumpster Day will happen on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keep Brown County Beautiful received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation to organize the free event residents can use to properly get rid of their trash, including old mattresses and furniture. Donations will be accepted to help fund future Dumpster Days. Tires, paint and hazardous products will not be accepted.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy