This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Black Cat Bakery first 100% vegan bakery in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Black Cat Bakery is providing the purr-fect vegan baked goods in Indy. This is the first 100% vegan bakery in Indianapolis. Black Cat Bakery does everything from custom cakes, pies, cookies, and poptarts!. You can find Black Cat Bakery at the SoBro Farmers Market that is every...
Fox 59
Add flair to your celebration with a garland from The Balloon Bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing says celebration like balloons, and The Balloon Bar offers specialty designed balloon pieces for your next big event. Owner and designer Chloe Scott stopped by Indy Now with one of her recent balloon garland creations. Scott said she likes to add a bit extra to each...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars
On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
Fox 59
Marsha’s Specialty Desserts can be found at the fair
INDIANAPOLIS – They are a family-owned business in Hendricks Co that specializes in a variety of sweet and savory items, with a focus on providing quality, fresh products that will customize the special occasions of your life. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering in Avon will be at the Indiana State Fair this year!
Fox 59
Refreshing gin cocktails with Chris Webb
INDIANAPOLIS — Sales Director of Glendalough Distillery, Chris Webb joined Jillian in the studio today to make the birthday boy, Ryan, some refreshing cocktails. To learn more about Glendalough Distillery visit us.glendaloughdistillery.com.
Fox 59
Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak
INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s ‘Bridge of Flowers’ soon in bloom over White River
Logan Street traffic restrictions will begin Monday, in place for 30 days. A Noblesville beautification project on the Logan Street Bridge will lead to partial road closures beginning Monday, Aug. 15. The City of Noblesville, Hamilton County, and local business partners will activate the pedestrian overlook area on the south...
Fox 59
Fresh foods offered by farmers with over 40 years of local experience
ARCADIA, Ind. — Whether you have a sweet tooth or are on a health kick, a local farm market in Arcadia, Indiana has something for you. The Wilson Farm Market was established north of Indianapolis over 40 years ago and has been featured at both the Binford Market and Indiana State Fair since. Offering both a fresh bakery as well as a vast array of produce, owners Amanda and Scott Wilson said all ages can enjoy one of their foods.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
Fox 59
Trending drink recipes you can make at home
INDIANAPOLIS – Whether it’s spritzing up your summer or drinking an espresso martini, you can make both trending drinks from the comfort of your home!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
Fox 59
Puppies & ponies coming together for upcoming charity event
INDIANAPOLIS – An upcoming charity polo match is bringing together puppies and ponies for a great cause!. Bailee Reynolds from Morning Dove and Brynee Johnson from Indiana Canine Assistant Network talked about the event, Polo @ Sunset that’s happening this Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hickory Hall Polo Club. Admission is $40.
Fox 59
Local farm food fest at Needler’s! You don’t want to miss it
Thinking of shopping local this weekend? Needler’s is hosting a Local Farm Food fest with central Indiana’s best farm foods. Check it out!. Happy one year anniversary to Needler’s Fresh Market Carmel! And happy birthday to Ryan!
Fox 59
Creative and healthy school lunch ideas
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-schooltime and that means teachers are prepping classrooms and parents are busy buying new school supplies. It also means school chefs and dietitians are preparing creative, fun, and healthy new meals for students. So, what’s on the menu this year? You might be surprised! Chef Brandon McCarthy, a Regional Executive Chef at Chartwells K12, works with nearly 40 school districts in Indiana to ensure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in has some healthy ideas for this school year.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved
Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS)
readthereporter.com
Can these ‘Four Old Broads’ solve a mystery at their assisted living facility?
What happens when Four Old Broads live at Magnolia Place assisted living and are bored with the day-to-day bingo, basket weaving and macramé? They plan a sassy senior cruise through the Caribbean. Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton (played by Patricia Dorwin), her best friend Eaddy Mae Clayton (played by...
lonelyplanet.com
The 6 best neighborhoods in Indianapolis: a guide on where to find art, sports, Black culture and more
Indianapolis is among the biggest cities in the US, get to know the neighborhoods before you go © sydmsix / Getty Images. Among the 20 largest cities in the United States, Indianapolis tends to fly under many travelers’ radars. While sports fans know the Hoosier State’s capital for basketball, football and the Indianapolis 500, the professional race car event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, residents appreciate Indiana’s capital city for its cultural attractions too.
Fox 59
Westminster Village North talks about when loved one needs assisted living
INDIANAPOLIS – Westminster Village North has some tips for when it’s time for a loved one needs assisted living. Many people don’t want to leave their homes – but it is not safe for them. There are wonderful alternatives in a retirement community. If you notice...
Fox 59
New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
bcdemocrat.com
Dumpster Days are here again: Free recycling, disposal event returns next month
It is time to start cleaning out your house, barn and yard, Dumpster Day is returning to the Brown County Recycle Center next month. The third annual Dumpster Day will happen on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keep Brown County Beautiful received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation to organize the free event residents can use to properly get rid of their trash, including old mattresses and furniture. Donations will be accepted to help fund future Dumpster Days. Tires, paint and hazardous products will not be accepted.
WISH-TV
On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘IndyFringe Theatre Festival,’ ‘The Spinners,’ ‘Indiana State Fair Free Stage,
Aug.18 – Sept 2. A Night with the Crown, The Princess and the Killer. To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog here. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
