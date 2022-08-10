ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Eagles Make Two Roster Moves

In a corresponding move, Philadelphia waived WR Keric Wheatfall with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and will likely be released with a settlement. Wheatfall was one of the players trying out for the team at rookie minicamp earlier this offseason. Wheatfall, 6-1...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Vikings' Kendricks builds rapport with new LB partner Hicks

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks, a decade of playing next to Anthony Barr made it easy to be on the same page with his close friend and former roommate — simply with a knowing glance. Kendricks and Barr, first at UCLA and then with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Your guide to the Eagles preseason

Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a preview of this year's Birds team. The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth. Yes,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Harris hilariously responds to Durant-to-Sixers buzz

Where will Kevin Durant play basketball next season? I have no idea. You have no idea. Heck, Kevin Durant might have no idea. That is, if you believe the buzz that emerged Wednesday from SNY reporter Ian Begley, who reported that members of the Sixers' front office feel "strongly" about pursuing a Durant trade - and that Durant sees Philly as a "favorable" landing spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy