Family Relationships

oldschool
2d ago

If he didn’t have time for the guy. The guy doesn’t have the money for him. When someone dies the flies come running to get what they can

ba
2d ago

Don’t give anything, wait at least 1 year after probate. You’ll see how bad they become. I agree with other responses. Your uncle wanted you to have it. He did notice the others didn’t care or want relationship with him. Keep the $$

Tammy Arnold
2d ago

I would respect the Uncles wishes. The Uncle was clear on who he wanted to provided for. It was those who provided him with love and support.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
