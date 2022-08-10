ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN
Fox 59

Ammonia leak in Brownsburg bakery sends 7 to hospital

The Brownsburg Fire Department said more than 5,000 pounds of liquid anhydrous ammonia leaked at Weston Foods, a bakery located on Maplehurst Drive. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/fire-department-responding-to-ammonia-leak-at-brownsburg-bakery/
BROWNSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
Westfield, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

August is National Immunization Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS – National Immunization Awareness Month highlights the importance of staying up-to-date on your vaccinations. Dr. Eric Yancy, Chief Medical Officer at MHS Indiana, tells us why it’s so important to make sure your family is vaccinated, and what you need to know as kids head back to school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Fresh foods offered by farmers with over 40 years of local experience

ARCADIA, Ind. — Whether you have a sweet tooth or are on a health kick, a local farm market in Arcadia, Indiana has something for you. The Wilson Farm Market was established north of Indianapolis over 40 years ago and has been featured at both the Binford Market and Indiana State Fair since. Offering both a fresh bakery as well as a vast array of produce, owners Amanda and Scott Wilson said all ages can enjoy one of their foods.
ARCADIA, IN
Fox 59

Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD boosts recruitment effort with higher salaries and bonuses

INDIANAPOLIS — 30 new recruits and six veteran lateral transfer officers will graduate the IMPD Training Academy August 19 and hit the streets in the following days in an attempt to alleviate the chronic shortage of patrol officers that’s plagued the city’s police department for several years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Daniels
Fox 59

Man shot outside Marriott Hotel after argument

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, IMPD was dispatched to the 300 block of West Maryland Street on report of a person shot. Police told FOX59 one male was shot in the leg as a result of a large group arguing outside of the Marriott Hotel downtown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Back to school injuries

INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they’re about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Free gas thanks to Verizon!

INDIANAPOLIS — What a surprise for Indy residents. Customers at the GetGo station on Crawfordsville Road got the gift of a tank full of gas, thanks to Verizon’s “Fuel the Love” initiative. According to Verizon: Fuel The Love aligns with the #ACallForKindness campaign, for which Verizon has teamed up with dozens of other corporate partners to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Raid#Drawing#Westfield Fire Department
Fox 59

"The Reluctant Mind Reader" returns to Indy

Magician Brendon Ware will be performing at the Athenaeum this month. IN Focus: Panelists discuss Trump documents, this …. Michael Van Schoik gives us a preview of today’s …. Back to School injuries. Man shot outside Marriott Hotel after argument. Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Add flair to your celebration with a garland from The Balloon Bar

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing says celebration like balloons, and The Balloon Bar offers specialty designed balloon pieces for your next big event. Owner and designer Chloe Scott stopped by Indy Now with one of her recent balloon garland creations. Scott said she likes to add a bit extra to each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts can be found at the fair

INDIANAPOLIS – They are a family-owned business in Hendricks Co that specializes in a variety of sweet and savory items, with a focus on providing quality, fresh products that will customize the special occasions of your life. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering in Avon will be at the Indiana State Fair this year!
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Mild open to the weekend but rain and storm threat still looms

A refreshing change in the air early Friday morning and the heat will remain on hold for a spell. New pattern ahead will offer chance of showers and storms this weekend. September morn – Lows early Friday dipped to mid-September levels and as cool as the lower 50s outlying. 52° Mt Comfort, 53° Tipton & Crawfordsville. While later tonight new clouds spill increase associated with a storm complex in lower Michigan, there will be plenty of clearing overhead to aid in another very mild night. Early Saturday morning lows are expected to lower well into the 50s and IF the wind is light enough we will dip below 60-degrees in Indianapolis for the FIRST TIME since late June.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Creative and healthy school lunch ideas

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-schooltime and that means teachers are prepping classrooms and parents are busy buying new school supplies. It also means school chefs and dietitians are preparing creative, fun, and healthy new meals for students. So, what’s on the menu this year? You might be surprised! Chef Brandon McCarthy, a Regional Executive Chef at Chartwells K12, works with nearly 40 school districts in Indiana to ensure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in has some healthy ideas for this school year.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Below-average temperatures mean records hold

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 80s, below-average for this time of year. That means our temperature records will hold again for today. With no rain chances today, our record rainfall will also continue for this date. Record high temperature: 101° (1881) Record...
ROSEDALE, IN
Fox 59

Travel thru the treetops with Go Ape!

INDIANAPOLIS — Site Manager at Go Ape, William Link stopped by the studio along with Eagle Creek Park Manager, Charlie Elliott to share the exciting treetop activities available at Eagle Creek Park’s Go Ape facility. To learn more about Eagle Creek Park visit parks.indy.gov. To learn more about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy