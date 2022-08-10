Fallen Bristol Borough Trooper to be Honored at Second Annual ‘Unity Day’

Martin Mack III will be honored at the Bristol Borough event. Image via PA State Police at Facebook.

A state trooper from Bristol Borough, who was killed in a car crash back in late March, will be honored during the second annual “Unity Day” event in Bucks County. Ella Castronuovo wrote about the for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Martin Mack III was killed on March 21 after he and his partner, State Trooper Branden Sisca, were struck and killed on the side of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. The crash also killed a 28-year-old man who they were taking off the side of the busy road.

Mack will be one of several local people who will be honored with an award. The event gives out awards such as the Bristol Borough Hero Award and the Volunteer Community Public Congressional Awards.

Mack had served with the Pennsylvania State Police for 7 and a half years. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police back in November 2014 and later graduated as a member of the 141st cadet class.

The event will be held at the Bristol Wharf on Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM. The actual ceremony will start at 2 PM.