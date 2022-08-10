ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Fallen Bristol Borough Trooper to be Honored at Second Annual ‘Unity Day’

 2 days ago

Martin Mack III will be honored at the Bristol Borough event.Image via PA State Police at Facebook.

A state trooper from Bristol Borough, who was killed in a car crash back in late March, will be honored during the second annual “Unity Day” event in Bucks County. Ella Castronuovo wrote about the for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Martin Mack III was killed on March 21 after he and his partner, State Trooper Branden Sisca, were struck and killed on the side of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. The crash also killed a 28-year-old man who they were taking off the side of the busy road.

Mack will be one of several local people who will be honored with an award. The event gives out awards such as the Bristol Borough Hero Award and the Volunteer Community Public Congressional Awards.

Mack had served with the Pennsylvania State Police for 7 and a half years. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police back in November 2014 and later graduated as a member of the 141st cadet class.

The event will be held at the Bristol Wharf on Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM. The actual ceremony will start at 2 PM.

Read more about the upcoming Unity Day at the Bucks County Courier Times.

IN THIS ARTICLE
BUCKSCO.Today

Yardley, Doylestown Spots Make List for Best Sunflower Farms in Philadelphia Region

Shady Brook Farm is a perfect spot for those looking for a fun day in a sunflower field.Image via Shady Brook Farm. Sunflower farms are an ideal spot to take perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day frolicking among gorgeous flowers. For people in the Philadelphia region, Bucks County is a great location for these kind of days. Laura Swartz wrote about some of those spots for Philadelphia Magazine.
YARDLEY, PA
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...

PHILADELPHIA, PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County, PA
