Atlanta Falcons secondary finally more than just A.J. Terrell

The Atlanta Falcons secondary has been a major weakness for the defense in recent years despite the incredible play of Cornerback A.J. Terrell and the team has taken steps to address that in recent years.

The big change for the Defensive Backs is the addition of veteran CB Casey Hayward, but 92.9 The Game Falcons Reporter Joe Patrick says that the continued growth of 2nd year Safety Richie Grant may be the key to a much improved unit.

"This secondary has gotta be one of the better groups in the NFL. The defensive backs group is legitimate and I think that part of that is the way that Richie Grant has really shored things up," says Joe Patrick. "His rookie season was frustrating for fans and it looks a lot better now that he's come out in training camp and locked down his spot alongside the Cornerback tandem the Falcons have."

