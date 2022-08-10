ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

White Sox split twinbill with KC

By The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xt5M8_0hBhFa9700

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 to split a doubleheader.

The Royals won the first game 4-2. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.

Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a tear in the middle finger of his left hand. He was put on the 10-day injured list between games of the twinbill. Anderson was injured on a check swing during his last at-bat on Saturday night at Texas. He will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago.

The 29-year-old Anderson is hitting .301 for the playoff-contending White Sox. He missed the opener while finishing up a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Former pitchman from local car commercial sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Aaron Christian Wirtz, 37, a familiar face who appeared in local car commercials on local television outlets, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday. Wirtz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2021. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison […]
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22

Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
ClutchPoints

Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency

The Chicago Cubs are 20 games below .500 and nowhere close to making the playoffs. They’ve gone from a World Series winner in 2016 to a team that basically has no stars left, with the exception of Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, who are both solid players. But, there is a firm belief they will […] The post Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Smyly stars as Cubs beat Reds in 2nd 'Field of Dreams' game

After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over.Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in Major League Baseball's second annual “Field of Dreams” game.Seiya Suzuki reached three times and Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago in a throwback ballpark a short walk away from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie. Ian Happ had two hits and drove in a run.“It’s really magic,” Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said of the field. “It has some kind of energy that I think is...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season

The Chicago White Sox have been a major disappointment this season after entering 2022 with World Series expectations. The latest blunder came in the form of an 8-3 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, dropping the White Sox to 56-55 on the year. Chicago saw a 3-1 lead in the sixth […] The post ‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
KSN News

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9, 20-year-old London Pike was arrested in Leavenworth County. Pike was wanted for the following crimes out of Shawnee County: Aggravated battery Aggravated kidnapping Aggravated […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday. Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials. On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Larned man charged with attempted murder, forgery

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Larned man has been charged with attempted murder and forgery stemming from an alleged stabbing at a home on Aug. 6. Mateo Alonzo, 25, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and one count of forgery, with an alternate charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Pawnee County Attorney […]
LARNED, KS
KSN News

Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc#The Chicago White Sox#The Kansas City Royals#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
KSN News

KDHE removes some cases from COVID-19 death toll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rise in coronavirus cases in Kansas seems to be slowing a little bit. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 6,597 new cases in the past seven days. While the number is high, it is smaller than the numbers from the previous four weeks. Another important drop is the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy