Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today.

It's the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford which combined serve about 230,000 students.

All school zone lights will be operating in those districts and state school bus stop sign laws are being strictly enforced. Yesterday was the first day of school for Mesquite schools while Garland schools opened Monday.

