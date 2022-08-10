ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Snapchat rolls out parental controls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Klar
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8xeq_0hBhFQGj00

(The Hill) — Snapchat will allow parents to view who their teen users are connecting with on the app without viewing the content of the messages, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

The feature is under the new Family Center on the app and comes after increased scrutiny from lawmakers over youth safety on Snapchat and other apps.

Through the Family Center, parents can see who their teen users are friends with and communicate with, but it does not let them view the substance of the conversations.

Snapchat said the tool is designed to “reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out – but don’t eavesdrop on their private conversations.”

Parents can also confidentially report any accounts that may be concerning to Snapchat.

Police say smash-and-grab robberies organized with Snapchat, other apps

Snapchat will roll out additional features to the Family Center in the fall, including content controls for parents and the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or piece of content.

Over the last year, Snapchat and other social media apps have faced mounting pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to increase safety features for teen users.

Snapchat’s blog post also highlighted existing features in the platform that the company said keeps young users safe. For example, by default teen users have to be mutual friends before they can communicate with each other. The app also does not allow teens to have public profiles, and teens only show up as a “suggested friend” in limited instances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Blog#Parental Controls#Smart Phone#The Family Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
News 8 WROC

Fatal crash in LeRoy ejects man from vehicle

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash in the Town of LeRoy Saturday afternoon left one dead and another in the hospital, New York State Police said. State Troopers out of Batavia responded to the report of a collision on State Route 19 in LeRoy at around 1:30 p.m. Troopers said 66-year-old Duane Hamill had swerved […]
ACCIDENTS
News 8 WROC

Couple linked to alleged Juneteenth spoof party responds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a prominent local dentist responded Friday to allegations that his house played host to a racist party that a Black Rochester firefighter was allegedly forced to attend. In his statement, Nicosia said he and his wife, Mary, “strongly disagree with how we are being characterized,” but also announced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy