Harrell earns $80,300 with early catch at Sarah James Fulcher Tourney; nearly 1,000 anglers take part

laurenscountysports.com
Hope Mills eliminates Clinton in Dixie Youth World Series
LUMBERTON, N.C. – Hope Mills, the North Carolina champion, banished the Clinton YMCA Ozone All-Stars from the Dixie Youth World Series by a score of 10-5 on Wednesday. Clinton (10-4) played four games, winning twice before bowing out in the World Series’ double-elimination format. Leading 2-1 after 2...
carolinacoastonline.com
Mary Farmer, 98; service August 20
Mary Farmer, 98, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson and Rev. Rick Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 11a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriot spikers banking on better health this season; Kenon, Mansfield return from injuries
MOREHEAD CITY — It was a bad-luck, bad-health year last season for the West Carteret volleyball team. The Patriots lost top hitter Megan Kenon to an ACL injury, and setter Maddie Mansfield dealt with a nagging calf injury. “It was just a hard year and really frustrating,” Michael Turner...
Football season opens with Battle of the Carolinas jamboree
Lumberton quarterback Isaiah Gomez takes a snap during the Pirates scrimmage against West Bladen in the Battle of the Carolinas jamboree at Lu
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14
Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Clifford Sanford; service August 15
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
jocoreport.com
Commemorative Rifle Raffle Underway
DUNN – The Dunn Area History Museum is holding its next commemorative rifle raffle now until Sept. 9 or while tickets last. Tickets are $20 each and only 250 will be sold for a shot at a special edition .410 lever-action Henry shotgun, one of 10 custom made for the museum. This one will carry serial No. 9.
carolinacoastonline.com
East volleyball rebuilds with scrappy squad to replace six key seniors
BEAUFORT — Mickey Fox isn’t worried about lighting a fire under this year’s East Carteret volleyball team. The 2022 version of the Mariners have showed a competitive and active spirit in offseason and preseason workouts. “I think it is going to be good,” Fox said as she...
Fayetteville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hoke County High School football team will have a game with Pine Forest Senior High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Hoke County High SchoolPine Forest Senior High School.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carolyn Gore, 70; incomplete
Carolyn Gene Gore, 70, of Newport, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ricky Farnell, 62; no service
Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind a daughter, Caitlyn; a son, Cameron and his fiancé Halley; two bonus daughters, Dakota and Megan and her husband Richard; and three grandkids, Helana, Gatlin and Bennett. He also leaves his partner of 20 years, Kim.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 9, 10 & 11
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
carolinacoastonline.com
Anne Pittman, 83; service August 12
Anne Carol Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, passed away on August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was born on April 9, 1939, to Amelia Frances Robinson of Atlantic, NC. She attended Atlantic School and married Frederic Gaston Smith of Atlantic on October 12, 1957. Together, they had four children. Anne later went on to obtain her LPN license, as well as her RN license from Beaufort Community College in Washington, NC. She worked as an RN at Sea Level Hospital and Snug Harbor, and later as the director of nursing at Taylor’s Extended Care. In her later years she worked as a nanny for local families.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete
Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Nellie Kissner, 76; service August 20
Nellie B. Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, was granted her angel wings on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Nellie was born on October 18, 1945, in Warsaw, NC to Perry and Mary Bennett. She spent most of her years living in Warsaw and moved to Wallace when she got married. Years later a job opportunity became available for her husband, and they moved to Carteret County where she began working for Conner Mobile Homes. After retiring, she worked at the Showboat Motel for many years.
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
carolinacoastonline.com
Norma Haden, 79; no service
Norma Eudy Haden, of Emerald Isle, NC, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in South Boston, VA, at the age of 79. Norma is survived by her husband of 56 years William D. Haden II, her children, William D. Haden IV (Gary) of Bowie, MD , Gerry D. Haden (Kara) of Charlotte NC, Christopher F. Haden of Seattle WA and her grandchildren Addison E. Haden and Matthew D. Haden of Charlotte NC, and many nieces and nephews including Suzanne Platzke (Joe) of South Boston, VA and Rosemary Reese of Scottsburg, VA. as well as her dogs Winston and Gunner. She is preceded in death by her parents Orin and Bettie Eudy and siblings Thelma Osborne, Sarah Brown, Roger Eudy and Betty Ann Glass.
carolinacoastonline.com
Pirates in run for loop crown
A new boys soccer season at Swansboro means another run at a 3A Coastal Conference championship this fall. Under 15-year head coach Doug Kidd the Pirates have the returning personnel to make that run for the first league title since 2016. “We have some good kids coming back,” Kidd said....
