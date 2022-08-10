Plumsteadville Farm Hosting a Sunflower-Picking Festival for Ukraine

The Bucks County farm is hosting the event in an effort to aid the people of Ukraine during their recent conflict with Russia. Image via iStock.

A Bucks County farm is hosting a sunflower-picking event in an effort to aid the people of Ukraine. Matteo Iadonisi wrote about the fun event for 6ABC Action News.

Hellerick Family Farm, located in Plumsteadville, is currently owned by Paul Hellerick and his family. The farm dates back to 1785, when his ancestors founded the farm; it is currently registered as forever-protected land in Bucks Country.

Every year, Paul and his family host a sunflower-picking event, which lasts from early August to early September. This year, the farm parted with a Jenkintown humanitarian organization in order to raise funds for the people of Ukraine. The event will be the source of the donations.

“We recognize the national flower of Ukraine is the sunflower and we want to do something special to try and help with that situation,” said Hellerick. “So, we’re donating $2 for every ticket that someone buys to come to the sunflower festival and 10% of the sales of the sunflowers to the Ukrainian Federation of America.”

Those attending the charitable event can take part in obstacle courses and meet some of the farm animals.