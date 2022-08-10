ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Plumsteadville Farm Hosting a Sunflower-Picking Festival for Ukraine

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdxKa_0hBhF8i800
The Bucks County farm is hosting the event in an effort to aid the people of Ukraine during their recent conflict with Russia.Image via iStock.

A Bucks County farm is hosting a sunflower-picking event in an effort to aid the people of Ukraine. Matteo Iadonisi wrote about the fun event for 6ABC Action News.

Hellerick Family Farm, located in Plumsteadville, is currently owned by Paul Hellerick and his family. The farm dates back to 1785, when his ancestors founded the farm; it is currently registered as forever-protected land in Bucks Country.

Every year, Paul and his family host a sunflower-picking event, which lasts from early August to early September. This year, the farm parted with a Jenkintown humanitarian organization in order to raise funds for the people of Ukraine. The event will be the source of the donations.

“We recognize the national flower of Ukraine is the sunflower and we want to do something special to try and help with that situation,” said Hellerick. “So, we’re donating $2 for every ticket that someone buys to come to the sunflower festival and 10% of the sales of the sunflowers to the Ukrainian Federation of America.”

Those attending the charitable event can take part in obstacle courses and meet some of the farm animals.

Read more about the Plumsteadville event at 6ABC Action News.

Comments / 0

Related
Melissa Frost

This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America

From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
LITITZ, PA
cosmosphilly.com

A Taste of Greece, St. George Greek Festival 2022

Authentic Food, Pastries, Dancing, and Live Greek Music, are the elements of a traditional festival. St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Media has all this and much more. Beaming parishioners are serving it all fresh and homemade top-off this fall festival. It will be hosted on the church grounds on September 22, 23, 24, & 25, 2022. Under the big tent or inside the church hall, they have plenty of room for all.
MEDIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Salon

Launch of "Real Doctors Against Oz" campaign calls GOP candidate into question

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Highlighting Dr. Mehmet Oz's spreading of Covid-19 misinformation and his history of dispensing what one study found to be "baseless" medical advice, several Pennsylvania doctors joined Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday in warning that electing Oz to the U.S. Senate would "endanger Pennsylvanians' health."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
City
Plumsteadville, PA
Bucks County, PA
Industry
City
Jenkintown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Russia#Flowers#6abc Action News#Hellerick Family Farm
CBS Philly

Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start as early as Monday.The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections.  The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors about their concerns and fears as the long project moves forward. "It's Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're gonna build...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Normandy Farm Holds End-of-Summer Fundraiser for Travis Manion Foundation

An evening gathering at Normandy Farm, part of its summer Craft & ‘Que series. The Aug. 25 edition of this al fresco event benefits the Travis Manion Foundation. Summer is meant for scaled-back work schedules, family time of relaxation, and plenty of entertaining diversions like movies and sports. But Normandy Farm invites the public to an event designed to usher out Summer 2022 on a note of gravitas, patriotism and beneficence: A Travis Manion Foundation beef and beer.
BLUE BELL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Humane Society of the United States carrying out largest animal rescue ever

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The Humane Society of the United States is carrying out its largest animal rescue ever. Four thousand beagles are being removed from a Virginia breeding operation that has been accused of violating animal welfare laws.The dogs are being sent across the country to animal shelters, including Brandywine Valley SPCA.Many of the dogs were set to be sold to labs for experiments."Four thousand is a big number and it's going to take 60 days to get all of these animals out," Kitty Bloc, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, "and working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs eventually into ever-loving homes."Brandywine Valley SPCA plans to take 20 of the beagles as early as Friday but won't be ready for adoption for a while.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Rare Ferrari pays visit to New Hope Auto show

The 2022 edition of The New Hope Automobile Show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. This celebration includes a stunning and rare Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder (SN 0832) on display both days of the show, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The vintage Ferrari race car is one of only five Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder models ever created, with only four remaining.
NEW HOPE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Immaculate Country Manor in Jamison

The Jamison manor sits on a beautiful plot of land with plenty of space.Image via EveryHome.com. A country manor in Jamison, built in the 1700’s, has gone up for sale. For those looking for a spacious and uniquely-Bucks County home, look no further than Warwick Manor. Featuring five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a beautiful patio area, this is an incredible find in the Jamison area.
JAMISON, PA
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy