John Bushee
3d ago
I don't agree and believe that the state needs a oversight committee from the people. its past time for this. the state put out direction to have people vote on party line not for who you believe to be the best pick. this is not a fair election.
WCAX
Analysis: What was Vermont voters’ primary message?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two days after Vermont’s primary election, many political observers are still trying to parse the results. Political newcomer Gerald Malloy defeated former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan in the U.S. Senate race. From the start, Nolan, a centrist endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott was seen as the favorite. Now, Malloy -- who won by a four-point margin -- will be the GOP standard bearer against Rep. Peter Welch in November.
dailyadvent.com
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
WCAX
Advocates rally support for anti-slavery ballot measure
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gearing up for the last 100 days of the election season, advocates are organizing a final push to pass Proposition 2, a constitutional amendment that clarifies that slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in the state. On Thursday, Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action...
WCAX
GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with the runner-up in Tuesday’s primary now saying she plans to as a Libertarian, creating a three-way contest in November. Liam Madden, a self-declared Independent won the three-way GOP contest Tuesday by...
The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?
It is hard to quantify something like momentum. But even as other candidates plateaued, engagement with Becca Balint’s campaign only grew. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?.
WCAX
Post-primary friction continues between state's attorney, police union
WCAX
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik
Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jim Condos said his office has full confidence in the integrity of the election and the accuracy of vote totals. The issue, which is related to the state’s recent redistricting, is related only to how the results are reported. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch.
WCAX
PRIMARYFALLOUT
Sarah Copeland Hanzas ekes out narrow victory in Democratic secretary of state primary
In a statement just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters announced that he had conceded earlier that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah Copeland Hanzas ekes out narrow victory in Democratic secretary of state primary.
Here are the key primary election results from Vermont
In Vermont, there are competitive, open primaries for U.S. Senate and the state's lone U.S. House seat.
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Read all of VTDigger's 2022 primary election night coverage
Find election results and highlights from Tuesday's congressional, statewide and legislative races. Read the story on VTDigger here: Read all of VTDigger's 2022 primary election night coverage.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
VTDigger
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and his wife, Deb, run the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H. The center is not open to the public, but it receives black bear cubs from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger recently spoke with Ben and his family and...
WCAX
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
