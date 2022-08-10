ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WBTM

Police Investigate Shooting

The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in southwest Roanoke Wednesday evening. At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police said they responded to an E-911 call for a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

A Woman Fights With Sherriff’s Deputy

A woman has been arrested after assaulting a deputy in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, a deputy responded to a welfare check of a female who was sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General located at 12283 Wards Road, according to authorities.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Public Creates Issue With Rabid Cats

Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
DANVILLE, VA

