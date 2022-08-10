ACGC boys want to defend state cross country title

(Guthrie Center) The Chargers know it won’t be easy, but the ACGC boys would love to finish the 2022 season the same way they ended their 2021 campaign.

Defending state champion ACGC loses two crucial elements from the team that won it all, but they still have a deep roster with high aspirations. “Our main goal again is to go out and win the state championship, but I do think this year it is going to be a little bit more difficult. Last year we ended up having one of the higher schools for a state champion in the past few years. Our goal is to score fewer points and hopefully keep our distance from some of those other really good teams that are going to be a part of Class 1A.”

Coach Colin Shawgo’s group graduated All-Stater Trevin Suhr along with Kaden Thompson, but several pieces do return. “Our top guys have been putting in a lot of miles. Justin Reinhart and Andrew Mahaffey both got over 300 miles and both of them look like they are going to be top ten runners individually which is going to be huge, because we need to replace Trevin who was our top runner and got 4th last year.”

The rest of the pack will feature a lot of familiar faces and some good competition for remaining varsity spots. “Bo Arrasmith, Lance Bunde are both coming back. Noah Kading, Gavin Sloss, those are all varsity guys for the majority of the season. Then we have some other guys that put in a ton of work because they want to be a part of a state championship team and they see that they have that opportunity. Guys like Easton Stringham and Jarrett McClain have put in that work and last week at camp they were up there with those guys.”

We’ll preview the ACGC girls cross country team tomorrow. The Chargers travel to SE Valley on August 25th for their first meet of the season.