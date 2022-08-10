ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Fox News

US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army

The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks

As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MILITARY
The Independent

Soldiers killed by falling tree in Georgia identified as medical sergeant and West Point graduate

Two US Army soldiers killed on a training exercise on Georgia’s Yonah mountain have been named as Staff Sgt George Taber and 2nd Lt Evan Fitzgibbon.The two soldiers were killed at about 3.15pm on Tuesday afternoon when they were stuck by a falling tree “during a weather-induced training hold” on the mountain, located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia, an official told ABC 7. Officials said all injured personnel were taken to a nearby hospital where Taber and Fitzgibbon were pronounced dead. Terry Stringfellow, a spokesperson for Fort Benning, said the two men died...
GEORGIA STATE
International Business Times

2 Army Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured In Stormy Weather During Training

Two soldiers became victims of a weather-related incident and died during training on a mountain range in north Atlanta, Georgia, the Army said Tuesday. The two American soldiers who died were taking part in a training session at Yonah Mountain at the Maneuver Center of Excellence Tuesday, an Army official said, as per the New York Post.
ATLANTA, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

2 soldiers killed in ‘weather-related’ incident in GA

Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed and at least three more were injured in a weather-related incident on Tuesday in Georgia. Join our AMN Telegram channel here for no tech censorship. The soldiers were training at Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence. In a statement to American Military News, a...
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

US Army launching new campaign to more quickly field capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Army plans to launch a testing campaign aimed at creating a direct avenue to field new capabilities more rapidly. The service has a wide variety of offensive and defensive missile capabilities, but also a need to tie into space sensors and non-Army organic sensors that can see at much farther ranges to cue these missile systems, Maj. Gen. Robert Rasch, the Army’s program executive officer for missiles and space, said Aug. 9 at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium. His office will conduct what it to become an annual integrated fires test campaign.
MILITARY
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama

Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
