US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army
The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks
As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
Air Force Wants To Liquidate Its Tiny Light Attack Plane Fleet
USAFWith just five aircraft procured under its Light Attack Experiment, the Air Force is already looking to dispose of its A-29s and AT-6Es.
Two US Army soldiers killed on a training exercise on Georgia’s Yonah mountain have been named as Staff Sgt George Taber and 2nd Lt Evan Fitzgibbon.The two soldiers were killed at about 3.15pm on Tuesday afternoon when they were stuck by a falling tree “during a weather-induced training hold” on the mountain, located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia, an official told ABC 7. Officials said all injured personnel were taken to a nearby hospital where Taber and Fitzgibbon were pronounced dead. Terry Stringfellow, a spokesperson for Fort Benning, said the two men died...
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Senate Confirms Appointment Of Michael E. Langley As the Marine Corps’ First Black Four-Star General
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star Marine confirmed as general. He is the first African-American to attain such a high-ranking position in the 246 years history of the Marine Corps, according to The Washington Post. In June, President Joe Biden nominated Langley, and...
Former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy used a word white people can never say | Opinion
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned after reading an offensive racial term off the iPad of a player. Gundy should have known better.
Marine Corps promotes first Black officer to 4-star general in 246-year history
Langley's promotion, approved by the Senate last week, comes with the post overseeing all U.S. military forces in Africa.
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
Former chief master sergeant of the Air Force passes away at 91
The first enlisted senior advisor of Strategic Air Command and sixth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, James M. McCoy, passed away Wednesday, a press release from the Air Force announced. He was just three weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. As the top enlisted airman from 1979 to...
US Army launching new campaign to more quickly field capabilities
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Army plans to launch a testing campaign aimed at creating a direct avenue to field new capabilities more rapidly. The service has a wide variety of offensive and defensive missile capabilities, but also a need to tie into space sensors and non-Army organic sensors that can see at much farther ranges to cue these missile systems, Maj. Gen. Robert Rasch, the Army’s program executive officer for missiles and space, said Aug. 9 at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium. His office will conduct what it to become an annual integrated fires test campaign.
Two US Army soldiers killed and three injured on Georgia mountain
Two US Army soldiers were confirmed dead and three others were injured following an exercise on Georgia’s Yonah mountain, authorities said. The deaths took place on Tuesday on northern Georgia’s Yonah mountain, a peak located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia.Yonah mountain is some 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning, where the soldiers were based. Authorities reportedly said the soldiers were part the US Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning. As ABC News reported, the two soldiers died in what authorities called a weather related event. No further details about their deaths were released on...
Renaming U.S. Army Bases Honoring Confederates Would Cost $21 Million
The rebranding would apply to other assets on the bases, including police vehicles, recycling bins, and more.
There's no place like home for this Army family
The four-bedroom, four-bath home, in the Tampa Bay area is tailored to meet U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Romulo “Romy” Camargo and mobility and accessibility needs.
