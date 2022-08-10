ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Alabama leads for Edric Hill

Kansas City (Mo.) North defensive lineman Edric Hill announced his top schools on Tuesday night, naming Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. But following a recent expert prediction from BamaInsider’s Andrew Bone, it’s the Crimson Tide who are trending in a big way to land him. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) now gives Alabama an 89.6 percent chance of securing his commitment, which Hill tweeted would be coming “soon.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about

Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Injury News

Nick Saban revealed a noteworthy blow to Alabama's offense entering the 2022 season. During Wednesday's press conference, the Crimson Tide head coach told reporters that wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after recently fracturing his foot during practice. Earle, who missed three games with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Alabama football: 5 Crimson Tide burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off

The Alabama football juggernaut is not expected to slow down in the 2022 college football season, but the unique aspect of this program, given its runaway success under Nick Saban, is that anything less than a national championship feels like a failure, even though making the national title game is something only a few select […] The post Alabama football: 5 Crimson Tide burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Decision Day: Will Alabama land 4-star OL Miles McVay?

It’s been a busy summer for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since the start of June, 15 prospects in the Class of 2023, the most recent of which being former Ohio State tight end commit Ty Lockwood, have joined forces with Alabama. Later today, Nick Saban’s program will look to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

The case for betting against the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022

With the 2022 college football season steadily approaching, now is the best time to take a look at how to approach betting some of the top teams in the nation. This year features no shortage of contenders from the Power 5 conferences. Doug Kezirian kicks things off with a preview...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

LSU Football: Tigers Will Determine 2022 SEC Success

The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run

This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
