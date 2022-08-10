ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Behind the scenes at Field of Dreams with the Cedar Rapids Kernels

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS TO DYERSVILLE — It’s about a half-hour before the Cedar Rapids Kernels are scheduled to depart from their home park, Veterans Memorial Stadium, on Tuesday.

The team's Minor Leaguers are about to embark on the road trip they'll never forget.

The Kernels, the High-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, are competing that night against the Quad Cities River Bandits, an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

So what's special about that?

Well, for one, they are playing at the Field of Dreams site in rural northeastern Iowa. And the game is nationally televised on MLB Network.

“You fired up?” pitcher Sean Mooney asks longtime batboy, Jon Teig.

Oh yeah. Everyone here is.

Chances like this rarely come along for minor league players.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman said.

It’s not a big-league game, but it sure feels like it. These players are playing that night at a ball diamond constructed in recent years for a marquee MLB event, the Field of Dreams game. This may be as close as many of these Kernels players get to the show.

To experience the historic day through their eyes, the Des Moines Register went behind the scenes with the Kernels, from the team's one-hour and change bus ride up until first pitch of the game.

"it's going to be fun," Kernels infielder Seth Gray said as he walks around the clubhouse.

MiLB at Field of Dreams: Quad Cities newcomer Chandler Champlain masterful in win over Cedar Rapids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3rUn_0hBhCmdC00

The Cedar Rapids Kernels prepare for a big crowd

There's buzz in the clubhouse even before they leave the park.

The Field of Dreams stadium, with a corn-draped surrounding unlike any in pro baseball, is just a short walk to the ball diamond from the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, about a woebegone Iowa farmer who plows over his field so that ghosts of the 1919 Chicago White Sox could play there. Last August's inaugural game, the first regular season MLB game in Iowa history, was such a big success that the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are returning to rural Dyersville on Thursday .

Before that, the Kernels and River Bandits are offering spectators and TV viewers a taste of what's to come.

Dinkelman insists it feels like a normal day as he looks for something in his office. But the players know it's not. Their too busy chatting about the movie and the hoopla around Tuesday's game to hide how they feel.

"There's going to be 8,000 people there," Kernels first baseman Aaron Sabato said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4d3H_0hBhCmdC00

For a High-A club, that's a lot. The Kernels have superb fans, but the biggest crowd they've played in front of this season was 4,658 for a game in Wisconsin.

"Big day," Kernels outfielder Kyler Fedko said as he walked past the couches in the clubhouse.

Two buses, just a short walk from the clubhouse, wait outside the stadium for the Kernels. It's about 11:35 a.m. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

The first bus has the Kernels coaching staff on it. The second has players and support staff aboard. That includes Kevin Marable, assistant minor league video coordinator for the Minnesota Twins. Marable came to Iowa to fill in for when Jeremy Miranda, Cedar Rapids' video coordinator, briefly left the team and got engaged.

But Marable offered to stick around the help out with Tuesday's game.

"Smartest man alive," Sabato says to Marable.

A short bus trip to Dyersville and a life full of memories

The trip to Dyersville is supposed to take just over an hour.

It would be faster, but they have to make a quick stop in nearby Farley (10 miles southeast of Dyersville) to connect with their police escort. Their bus has a special sign on the front "Cedar Rapids Bunnies." The Kernels and River Bandits are wearing throwback uniforms from their past. The Bunnies was the team's name from 1904-32.

Mooney asks if they'll wear Bunnies helmets.

"What if we go old school?" Mooney jokes. "No helmets."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPQWd_0hBhCmdC00

Some players aboard the bus put on headphones and try to zone out. Kernels catcher Pat Winkel listened to Jason Aldean's "Fly Over States." A few discuss who will room with Brooks Lee, the Twins' top draft pick last month who is excepted to join the team soon.

Dinkelman talked to his players recently about watching the movie so they could enjoy the experience even more.  A few, including Mooney, recently did.

"It's going to be so cool," Sabato tells his dad on the phone.

More: Gov. Kim Reynolds allocates $12.5 million for permanent Field of Dreams stadium

It's easy to forget, but the game counts. For all its pomp, Tuesday's game isn't an exhibition.

And for guys trying to work their way up to the big leagues, it's another night they have to produce.

Tuesday will be a tall task for the Kernels hitters, who have to face Chandler Champlain, who was recently acquired by the Royals as part of the Andrew Benintendi trade deadline deal. Players on the team grab their phones and start looking for information on him.

Champlain, a ninth-round pick by the New York Yankees in 2021, is a big right-hander with a strong fastball, multiple off-speed pitches and someone who could be a part of Kansas City's staff down the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDxBk_0hBhCmdC00

"Little bit of cut," Kernels pitcher Aaron Rozek said of one of Chaplain's pitches.

The Kernels are quickly reminded of how different the day is as they pull up to the Farley Police Department. The two teams are getting a police escort to the Field of Dreams park to make sure they don't get stuck in traffic.

The River Bandits arrived long before the Kernels arrive at 1 p.m. The real excitement begins as the Cedar Rapids buses pull onto Lansing Road, leading them to the movie site. Suddenly, the batter's eye of the new stadium is in sight. As the buses make their way down the gravel road, players scoot up from their seats, pull out their phones and take photos and capture video.

"It's a bad day for your phone," Kernels pitcher Bobby Milacki says before getting off the bus. "Hope everyone's charged theirs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVzhq_0hBhCmdC00

MLB rolls out the red carpet

The makeshift clubhouse at the Field of Dreams stadium has a locker for every player with their name on it. As players look at their lockers, they smile and snap photos before being whisked away into a room next door with MLB officials. MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds, a two-time All-Star who will call the game on TV, waited outside the room when the meeting wrapped up.

One by one, players walked by to shake his hand.

"This is crazy," Kernels outfielder Alerick Soularie says.

More: Inside the numbers that it takes to create Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa

The clubhouse has amenities that most minor league clubhouses don't have. A fridge full of Red Bull is the highlight. Instead of cold sandwiches like most games, they dined on burgers and quesadillas before batting practice and then steak, rice, beans and Brussels sprouts during the pregame meal.

"It's just the little things like that," Winkel said. "We get a lot of it but they (big-league players) get it to a different degree."

Before the game, the Kernels and River Bandits looked around the movie site. Some players splurged at the gift shop.

Even the batting practice experience is different. Fans start to come into the park as the Kernels begin getting in the cage two hours before game time.

"Usually there's no one in the stands," Kernels infielder Charles Mack said.

When the game started, it was packed with 7,532 fans. Players leaned on the dugout railing to greet Hall of Fame slugger Frank Thomas, who caught the first pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Vn6S_0hBhCmdC00

The game was far from normal. Sabato wore a small TV microphone during the game. Dinkelman noticed how much longer the break in between innings was due to the TV broadcast.

Dinkelman tried to make the most of the night. His goal was to play as many of his players as possible to give them the opportunity to experience the rare event.

Champlain was good, just as the Kernels suspected. The 23-year-old delivered a commanding performance, striking out seven in 6⅓ innings in the 7-2 win for Quad Cities.

All that considered, it was still a successful night for the Kernels. They stuck around on the bench for a few moments after the game to take in the scene one last time.

"Something that they'll remember forever," Dinkelman said.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Behind the scenes at Field of Dreams with the Cedar Rapids Kernels

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

