chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near Dry Bridge Road. The Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Road in Pittsylvania County. A 1998 Jaguar was traveling north on Route 29, and...
WSLS
Man wanted by Campbell County authorities, but not to make an arrest
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a man – not to arrest him, but to thank him for helping a deputy who was assaulted. A female deputy responded to a wellness check at a Dollar General in Rustburg on...
Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
WBTM
A Woman Fights With Sherriff’s Deputy
A woman has been arrested after assaulting a deputy in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, a deputy responded to a welfare check of a female who was sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General located at 12283 Wards Road, according to authorities.
WSLS
wfxrtv.com
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
WDBJ7.com
Gladys native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Gladys native was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 7:59 a.m. on Rt. 668, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 761 in Pittsylvania County. 75-year-old Elijah Baker Slayton...
WBTM
Police Investigate Shooting
The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in southwest Roanoke Wednesday evening. At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police said they responded to an E-911 call for a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW.
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
Standoff over, man suspected of shooting Caswell County deputy now in custody
The man suspected of shooting a Caswell County deputy Wednesday morning is now in police custody.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
caswellmessenger.com
Semora man charged with shooting Caswell deputy
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 51 year old Semora Township resident Kevin Anthony Desilva with the commission of the following FELONIOUS criminal offenses; (1) count of ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER; (1) count of ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON WITH INTENT TO KILL INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY; (2) counts of ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER and (1) count of DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE.
WBTM
Robbery At Bank
The Roanoke Police Department says a man is in custody in connection with Tuesday morning’s robbery at HomeTrust Bank in the southwestern part of the city. At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, police say they were notified about a possible bank robbery in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW. When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect, who had already left the scene.
PHOTOS: Entrapped trucker rescued by first responders after crash in Greenville
The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a commercial tractor trailer who was trapped in their overturned vehicle early Tuesday morning.
WRAL
Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse
Semora, N.C. — Dozens of police cars and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Police SUVs were seen parked on the property of one large...
theunionstar.com
Brookneal swears in new Police Chief
The Town of Brookneal has a new Chief of Police. Robert “Bob” Kolich, III, was sworn in on Tuesday (August 9). Mayor Richard Adams swore him in. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information about the new BPD chief, found in the Union Star.
WSLS
20-year-old woman, 17-year-old boy hurt in South Boston shooting
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A woman and a teenage boy were hurt in a shooting in South Boston on Monday night, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened on Noblin Avenue near Willow Oaks Apartment complex around 10:15 p.m. The victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy,...
Buckingham Sheriff’s Office asks for help from public as county overdoses rise
The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a warning about the increase of overdoses in the county this year, and has reached out to the public for help investigating local drug sales.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville
The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning. The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. After a short foot...
Comments / 0