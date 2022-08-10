During the Smithsonian Education Awards Ceremony held on July 28, 2022, educators from across the Smithsonian came together to celebrate the over 300 staff educators who implement the Smithsonian’s mission for the increase and diffusion of knowledge. The annual Smithsonian Education Awards Ceremony—on hiatus since 2020 due to the pandemic—honors outstanding staff achievements by Smithsonian educators, who open the doors to invite lifelong learners, students, families, communities, fellows, interns, and educators everywhere to discover our extraordinary programming, resources, collections, and research. The awards recognize creativity, excellence, and commitment to serving the nation through distance learning, educational programming, digital media, publications, and exhibitions. The program is generously supported by the Smithsonian Women’s Committee and was endowed in honor of its 40th anniversary of service to the Smithsonian. The Smithsonian Office of the Under Secretary for Education (OUSE) manages the program, and an external committee of museum and education leaders makes the award selections.

