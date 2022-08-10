Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Our trip to New Orleans, Louisiana
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I’ve never been to a city with so much confidence and personality as New Orleans. Think creole cuisine and beignets, bathtubs for flower pots, soulful jazz and the infamous Bourbon Street. There’s really no place like it.
NOLA.com
'Frankly my dear,' this St. Charles Avenue film-inspired home offers plush living for $3.9M
You won't see Scarlett O'Hara sitting on the front porch chatting with the Tarleton twins, but the house, at 5705 St. Charles Ave., has the look and feel of Tara from "Gone with the Wind." Indeed, the original owner of the 1941 edifice told the architect and contractor he wanted...
myneworleans.com
Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
NOLA.com
Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63
Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
NOLA.com
Cafe Degas buys Fair Grinds, plans new French-style deli for Faubourg St. John
For close to 40 years, Cafe Degas has been a mainstay for French cuisine in New Orleans. Soon, the Faubourg St. John restaurant will have a new way to showcase those flavors. Co-owner Jacques Soulas confirmed plans to take over the former home of the Fair Grinds Coffeehouse just across the street, at 3133 Ponce de Leon St.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history behind City Park's Henry Thomas Drive
While visiting the Louisiana Children’s Museum with my kids, I noticed its address is Henry Thomas Drive in City Park. Who was he?. Henry Thomas spent more than 50 years as City Park’s director of golf and was widely known as “Mr. Golf” for his contributions to the sport in New Orleans.
wgno.com
A contemporary Cajun restaurant in Mid-City, visit Toups’ Meatery today
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nestled just blocks from the historic New Orleans City Park, Chef Isaac Toups brings something wonderful to the area in the form of Toups’ Meatery. In 2012, the talented Chef and his wife/co-owner Amanda Toups opened Toups’ Meatery in Mid-City New Orleans. The...
VIDEO: City leaders celebrate the completion of Lake Terrace and Oaks Group D project
The project began in July with excavation work on Oriole Street.
brproud.com
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
NOLA.com
Welty's Deli keeping its giant sandwiches downtown with move to food court
Donald Welty knows a thing or two about running a restaurant in harrowing times. He started Welty’s Deli in downtown New Orleans in the fall of 2005, while much of the city still sat in empty ruins, just months after the Katrina levee failures. “We just got to work,...
NOLA.com
An award-winning bonsai grower in Metairie says there's a passion behind all those tiny snips and trims
For bonsai grower Randy Bennett, practice doesn’t make perfect. Practice does, however, keep the miniature trees alive to see another day. Bonsai is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed trees or shrubs in pots for sale. Growers train the trees and guide their shapes by pruning the...
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
Real Estate experts say investors are swooping in on New Orleans property
NEW ORLEANS — The real estate market is more of a buyers market today than it was last summer, however industry experts tell us it's investors who are reaping the rewards. Real estate experts say the city's metro area could use at least a 50% increase in affordable rental properties. The demand for rental properties is the reason investors are purchasing multi-family homes across the city.
New Orleans teen transforms shoes into his Mona Lisa
A New Orleans teenager is well-educated and well-heeled.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Safest Place in USA To Travel
To experience memorable moments and adventures, one must get out of their house. You don’t have to worry about your security. Fear shouldn’t stop you from having fun, and learning new things. One trip is all it takes to get you excited about travelling. Maximum safety is their...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 12-14
This Saturday, sport a scarlet frock for the Red Dress Run or bring out the linen for Dirty Linen Night. Charity runs, art markets, and dance festivals are on the lineup this weekend in New Orleans. Here's more of what's happening August 12-14. The New Orleans Recreational Development Commission is...
houmatimes.com
Jeaux on the Geaux Cafe Brews in Gray
When it comes to creating an atmosphere perfect for grabbing a coffee and a bite to eat, Downtown Jeaux owner Tommy Guarisco knows what it takes. Guarisco has captured the opportunity to expand Jeaux to a perfect location directly off of highway 90 in Gray. Not only does Guarisco have...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for July 22-28, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Carolyn Drive 453: Victor F. Aguiluz and Lori L. Aguiluz to Christian S. Handy, $265,000. Dealers Ave. 1313: Grace B. Pistorius Family Trust, Joseph R. Pistorius Family Trust, Randolph J. Pistorius, Jeffrey D. Pistorius, Daniel P. Pistorius and Bruce J. Pistorius to C&B Unlimited LLC, $800,000. Donelon Drive 83: Josephine...
