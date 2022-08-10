ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63

Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
Real Estate experts say investors are swooping in on New Orleans property

NEW ORLEANS — The real estate market is more of a buyers market today than it was last summer, however industry experts tell us it's investors who are reaping the rewards. Real estate experts say the city's metro area could use at least a 50% increase in affordable rental properties. The demand for rental properties is the reason investors are purchasing multi-family homes across the city.
10 Safest Place in USA To Travel

To experience memorable moments and adventures, one must get out of their house. You don’t have to worry about your security. Fear shouldn’t stop you from having fun, and learning new things. One trip is all it takes to get you excited about travelling. Maximum safety is their...
Jeaux on the Geaux Cafe Brews in Gray

When it comes to creating an atmosphere perfect for grabbing a coffee and a bite to eat, Downtown Jeaux owner Tommy Guarisco knows what it takes. Guarisco has captured the opportunity to expand Jeaux to a perfect location directly off of highway 90 in Gray. Not only does Guarisco have...
