5 things to know as $750 checks arrive in Colorado mailboxes

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Colorado Cash Back checks are starting to arrive in mailboxes across the state.

These checks are mainly thanks to the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights , which basically means the state can’t spend more taxpayer money than it generates . Every time the state has a tax surplus and brings in more taxes than it plans to spend, that money is refunded.

TABOR refunds: To spend or to save?

Here are five things to know about the checks:

  1. The checks will be a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers
  2. To be eligible for the checks you must have been 18 years old on Dec. 31, 2021, and filed a state income tax return for the 2021 tax year before June 30, 2022
  3. Extended filers who have a deadline of October 17, 2022, will receive the refund by January 31, 2023
  4. You are also eligible if you applied and qualified for a Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit Rebate
  5. Your check will arrive at your last known address by Sept. 30, 2022
See full FAQs on Colorado Cash Back

The Colorado Department of Revenue will be sending approximately 2.4 million checks out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 34

CoPete
2d ago

They’re giving us back money that we paid in taxes which the Tabor Amendment requires them to do and we’re supposed to be grateful! If the DemocRATS had their way the Tabor Amendment would have been eliminated years ago. If you vote Democrat you deserve every bad thing that happens to you!

Reply(3)
18
Natasha Lopez
2d ago

all of these checks are just another scam to get people's hopes up I was going to get caught up on my rent with it and I got my letter in the mail that the state garnished $722.50 when last November the judge waved all my fines and fees they were not supposed to take my check and they still took my check so good luck and I pray to all the families who are going to have their check garnished I pray for you to find a way now I have to move out and I don't know where to go thanks for screwing us over once again

Reply(4)
5
Related
CBS Denver

Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Don’t panic if you haven’t received your TABOR check, says Treasurer

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News caught up with Colorado Treasurer Dave Young when he visited Pueblo on Thursday, and discussed the Colorado Cash Back/TABOR refund checks. The checks– which every Colorado taxpayer should receive if they filed their taxes by June 30 — are a result of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which dictates […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Nexstar Media Inc
KKTV

Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?

DENVER (KKTV) - Over the next several days, you should be receiving a check in the mail, courtesy of the state of Colorado!. Any Coloradan who filed a tax return by June 30 is expected to get $750 back from the state, or $1,500 if filing jointly. But what if when you open the envelope, the check is for less than those amounts?
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
OutThere Colorado

Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado

Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Moistening trend continues in Colorado, map reveals areas still in drought

Drought continues to weaken in Colorado thanks to a wet summer and consistent precipitation that has been hitting much of the state. According to the US Drought Monitor, 58.22 percent of the state is currently experiencing some level of drought. This compares to 61.57 percent last week, 79.49 percent the week before that, and 91.50 percent three months ago. In other words, the moistening trend continues at a statewide level.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado receives funding for transportation projects

COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that Colorado was awarded $45.9 million to support three projects in Colorado transportation. The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The program is for projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation. Half of the […]
9NEWS

New towing law takes effect in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

