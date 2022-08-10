5 things to know as $750 checks arrive in Colorado mailboxes

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Colorado Cash Back checks are starting to arrive in mailboxes across the state.

These checks are mainly thanks to the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights , which basically means the state can’t spend more taxpayer money than it generates . Every time the state has a tax surplus and brings in more taxes than it plans to spend, that money is refunded.

Here are five things to know about the checks:

The checks will be a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers To be eligible for the checks you must have been 18 years old on Dec. 31, 2021, and filed a state income tax return for the 2021 tax year before June 30, 2022 Extended filers who have a deadline of October 17, 2022, will receive the refund by January 31, 2023 You are also eligible if you applied and qualified for a Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit Rebate Your check will arrive at your last known address by Sept. 30, 2022

The Colorado Department of Revenue will be sending approximately 2.4 million checks out.

