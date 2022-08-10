ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
UVALDE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police: 18-year-old beat man to death with baseball bat in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they found a man dead Wednesday from “blunt force trauma to the head” outside of a store in north Austin. Detectives responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, near 1200 Kramer Lane, close to Plains Trail...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

APD investigates 3 separate shootings within 3 hours

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that occurred within three hours on Thursday morning. The first shooting took place at the corner of East Seventh and Neches Streets in downtown Austin just after 3 a.m. Police said a woman is in the hospital after being shot. They did not know her condition as of 3:45 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS: Crash at FM 1729 and North Hwy 2300, minor injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash around 7:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North Highway 2300 just west of New Deal. DPS said it was a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries.
NEW DEAL, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas teens working to eradicate menstrual sales tax

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Starting Thursday, Colorado will no longer tax feminine products and diapers, further energizing a group of young Texas women who have been working to accomplish the same in the Lone Star State. Houstonian Zoe Kass, 18, is part of the Texas Menstruation Equity Coalition, which was...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

CBS4 speaks with Abbott before potential debate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4’s Sydney Hernandez interviewed Governor Greg Abbott to discuss immigration, school safety and a possible debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The first question for the governor began with his perspective on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end the...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is warning Texans about an invasive crayfish from Australia. The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas. This is just the second detection of this species in the wild in the United States with the other being in California.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Abbott, O’Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group which is the parent company of KLBK and KAMC. Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Governor Abbott accepts Nexstar debate

AUSTIN – Today, Governor Greg Abbott is honored to accept an invitation from Nexstar Media Group for the Texas Gubernatorial Debate to take place in the Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar was the first debate invitation that Texans for Greg Abbott received. The candidates for Governor of Texas will meet...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, a state official said Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from...
WYOMING STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who’s best for the state’s economy.
GEORGIA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the state’s attorney general alleging she improperly rejected his request for legal counsel in his sexual misconduct suit brought by a state trooper. The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday in the Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges...
POLITICS

