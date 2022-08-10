Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
everythinglubbock.com
Police: 18-year-old beat man to death with baseball bat in north Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they found a man dead Wednesday from “blunt force trauma to the head” outside of a store in north Austin. Detectives responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, near 1200 Kramer Lane, close to Plains Trail...
everythinglubbock.com
APD investigates 3 separate shootings within 3 hours
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that occurred within three hours on Thursday morning. The first shooting took place at the corner of East Seventh and Neches Streets in downtown Austin just after 3 a.m. Police said a woman is in the hospital after being shot. They did not know her condition as of 3:45 a.m.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS: Crash at FM 1729 and North Hwy 2300, minor injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash around 7:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North Highway 2300 just west of New Deal. DPS said it was a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries.
everythinglubbock.com
‘Error made’: Texas family loses Bahamas trip after false positive COVID test
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin family said after months of planning and saving, they had to cancel their Bahamas trip because of a positive COVID-19 test which later turned out to be a false positive. Michael Perez and Lima Morales said they got PCR tested for COVID-19 at the...
everythinglubbock.com
Wish Wednesday: Meet Make-A-Wish North Texas new President & CEO Kim Elenez
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kim Elenez is the new President and CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas. She’s been working in this new position for almost a month now, inspired by the foundation and its wish kids long before taking the job. “You know candidly, I just, I wanted to...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas teens working to eradicate menstrual sales tax
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Starting Thursday, Colorado will no longer tax feminine products and diapers, further energizing a group of young Texas women who have been working to accomplish the same in the Lone Star State. Houstonian Zoe Kass, 18, is part of the Texas Menstruation Equity Coalition, which was...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas system that could stop school shooters is underused, state ramping up outreach
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A system that could stop school shooters before they ever enter a classroom isn’t being used much. It’s called iWatch, and it lets people anonymously report suspicious activity. It’s been around since 2013 but started taking in school safety-related threats in 2018. However, as...
everythinglubbock.com
Lawmakers call for immediate action for collapsing Texas juvenile prison system
(Texas Tribune) — Texas’ youth prison system urgently needs money to crawl out of its growing crisis, in which children are at times locked in cells 23 hours a day and nearly half of detained youth have been on suicide watch, the agency’s director told lawmakers Tuesday.
everythinglubbock.com
CBS4 speaks with Abbott before potential debate
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4’s Sydney Hernandez interviewed Governor Greg Abbott to discuss immigration, school safety and a possible debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The first question for the governor began with his perspective on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end the...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is warning Texans about an invasive crayfish from Australia. The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas. This is just the second detection of this species in the wild in the United States with the other being in California.
everythinglubbock.com
Abbott, O’Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group which is the parent company of KLBK and KAMC. Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to...
everythinglubbock.com
Governor Abbott accepts Nexstar debate
AUSTIN – Today, Governor Greg Abbott is honored to accept an invitation from Nexstar Media Group for the Texas Gubernatorial Debate to take place in the Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar was the first debate invitation that Texans for Greg Abbott received. The candidates for Governor of Texas will meet...
everythinglubbock.com
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, a state official said Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from...
everythinglubbock.com
Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who’s best for the state’s economy.
everythinglubbock.com
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the state’s attorney general alleging she improperly rejected his request for legal counsel in his sexual misconduct suit brought by a state trooper. The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday in the Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges...
