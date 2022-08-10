Greene County Reads, the annual county-wide book discussion, will be held Friday, Sept. 9. This year’s selection is “The Butterfly Effect” by Rachel Mans McKenny. Entomologist Greta Oto prefers the company of bugs over the company of people. She accepts a research gig in the rainforest, but returns home to Ames, IA, when she learns her brother has suffered an aneurysm. She soon realizes why she had been eager to leave Iowa. “The Butterfly Effect” is an unconventional tale of self-discovery, navigating relationships, and how sometimes it takes stepping outside of our comfort zone to find what we need the most.

