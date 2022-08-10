Read full article on original website
Iowa-based novel selected for annual Greene County Reads discussion
Greene County Reads, the annual county-wide book discussion, will be held Friday, Sept. 9. This year’s selection is “The Butterfly Effect” by Rachel Mans McKenny. Entomologist Greta Oto prefers the company of bugs over the company of people. She accepts a research gig in the rainforest, but returns home to Ames, IA, when she learns her brother has suffered an aneurysm. She soon realizes why she had been eager to leave Iowa. “The Butterfly Effect” is an unconventional tale of self-discovery, navigating relationships, and how sometimes it takes stepping outside of our comfort zone to find what we need the most.
Ram varsity football home opener moved to Ogden
Extensive turf project at Linduska Field behind schedule. The Greene County football home opener scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26, has been moved to Ogden and will be played Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 pm. The Rams will host AC/GC in Ogden. Due to field conditions from a summer turf project,...
Jeff council positions itself to finance upgrade at wastewater treatment plant
Jefferson water customers who noticed an increase in sewer rates starting July 1 “ain’t seen nothin’ yet.” The Jefferson city council at its regular meeting Aug. 9 approved the first reading of an ordinance increasing sewer rates by 11 percent effective July 1, 2023, another 11 percent effective July 1, 2024, another 9 percent effective July 1, 2025, and 9 percent effective July 1, 2026. That’s on top of the 5.5 percent that went into effect last month.
Cruisin’ to the Square this Thursday
Cruisin’ to the Square, the annual car/truck/motorcycle/tractor show on Jefferson’s downtown square, is slated for Thursday from 4:30 to 7 pm. Organizers will block off the streets at about the square at 1 pm that day in preparation for the massive amounts of vehicles. Along with seeing classic...
