hoosierhuddle.com
Jaylin Lucas Could Be Indiana Offense’s Missing Piece
Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) Naturally, with just a few weeks left between us and the 2022 college football season, my anticipation is nearing its capacity and I am itching to watch football. To remedy the eagerness, I fired up the DVR recently and put on some old games. I...
hoosierhuddle.com
Allen Looking at Friday's Scrimmage for Telling Insight into IU's Quarterback Battle
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell spent some time on Tuesday talking about IU’s quarterback battle. The winner of that competition will not likely be announced until the opener against Illinois. Why would it be? Everything is under wraps at IU’s fall camp. However, Friday’s scrimmage will give the staff their first look at what the coaches want to see.
localmemphis.com
Variety of Memphis barbecue to be sold at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Golf isn't the only thing fans can enjoy while at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the barbecue is another huge attraction. This year, The Pit is providing some fantastic food and great vibes for friends and family at the tournament. It's a real treat for visitors who are just discovering Memphis barbecue.
nbcsportsedge.com
St. Jude Matchups: Fading Southwind Struggles
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week in Memphis. It's a loaded field,...
hoosierhuddle.com
IU Athletics and Molson Coors Announce New Partnership
Bloomington, Indiana – IU Athletics announced a new partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company today that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics beginning with the 2022-23 season. The multi-year sponsorship agreement was secured by IU Athletics multimedia rights-holder LEARFIELD. As part of the...
localmemphis.com
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
localmemphis.com
'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
actionnews5.com
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
Former Memphis lawyer selected as Tennessee’s next attorney general
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis lawyer will become the state’s next attorney general. Jonathan Skrmetti has been selected by the Tennessee Supreme Court to serve as the 28th Tennessee attorney general and reporter. Before joining Gov. Bill Lee as chief legal counsel in December of 2021, Skrmetti served as the Tennessee’s chief deputy attorney general, […]
localmemphis.com
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?
This profile of Princess Loko was originally published by Scalawag Magazine. For more reporting that explores the intersection of popular culture and justice, sign up for Scalawag’s pop justice newsletter. In May 2020, a woman named Andrea Summers, a mother of three, died in Memphis just two months before...
actionnews5.com
PETA alleges horses at Memphis race track ‘injected with cocaine,’ among other claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The animal rights nonprofit PETA has sent a letter to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asking officials to investigate illegal gambling, drug usage, and horse doping it alleges is taking place at a Frayser race track. In the letter, the organization asks Sheriff...
74-year-old man beaten, robbed while taking out his trash in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 74-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being robbed and pistol-whipped outside a senior living apartment building in East Memphis on Monday night. Police have released pictures of the two men they said attacked Early Irving while he was taking out his trash at the Glendale Park Apartments on Stuart […]
actionnews5.com
2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
memphismagazine.com
Where the Chefs Eat
The restaurant business is a demanding, high-pressure environment for chefs and their staff. Managing inventory, prepping food, and creating dishes all day doesn’t leave much room for recreation. But after spending all day with their own food, kitchen workers want a change of pace when they sit down to enjoy a meal. Memphis chefs are dialed into the Mid-South food scene, and are often supportive of their peers in the industry. So where do they like to eat? We asked several of our city’s culinary captains where they sit down when their shifts are over. And if their picks sound enticing, check out our monthly dining listings for more information.
Family of 14-year-old killed by car works to make walking safer in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weeks after a teen was hit and killed while crossing a busy intersection, his family is looking for a change. Last month, we told you about 14-year-old William McConnell, who was struck by a car and later died from his injuries. WATCH: Family pushes for change...
One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
Man dodges bullets as thieves target car a fourth time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says his car has been the target of four thefts in as many months, including a recent attempt caught on camera that led to him dodging bullets in his bedroom. Friday, Joshua Wylie told police he witnessed thieves trying to steal his car...
Man steals nearly $100K worth of tires from South Memphis shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police say he stole a trailer filled with nearly $100,000 worth of tires in South Memphis. Police say Devin Ford is now behind bars after he allegedly committed the burglary at Horizon Tires on Texas Drive back in July. A security guard from the tire shop […]
