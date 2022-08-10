ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

WUPE

Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!

Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
CHESHIRE, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester’s Redemption Rock Brewing Co. to hold second annual ‘Rock the Block’ Party on Aug. 27

Worcester residents and visitors can celebrate one of the last weekends of summer at Redemption Rock Brewing Co.’s “Rock the Block” party on Aug. 27. The brewery announced it would be bringing the party back for a second year Thursday, after the Worcester License Commission approved one day liquor and entertainment licenses for the event.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Novel idea: Deerfield couple pens book together

DEERFIELD — It was an unusual birthday gift that Stephen Billias gave his wife, Bela Breslau: an offer to write a book together. “I had an idea for a novel with a young woman as the protagonist and decided to bring Bela in as co-author for her insights into the feminine psyche,” he said. “Also, Bela had always wanted to write a book. My offer was a birthday present to her!”
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester to host annual overdose awareness vigil on August 31

Worcester will host an annual vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall on Wednesday, August 31. The Worcester community is invited to join the families of those who have died from overdoses in addressing the tragic impact of overdose on the Worcester community, a press release from the city said.
WORCESTER, MA
Billy Bragg
theberkshireedge.com

Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield

“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: Meet Max!

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Max! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society. Max is a sweet, scruffy little bundle. He loves to go for walks, play with toys, and nap on his dog bed or on the couch with his family. His family described him as a super loving dog who really likes going for car rides – he even knows the word “ride”! They also said that he is house trained and happy to meet new people. Max has no experience with cats or other dogs.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

WATCH: Adorable Western MA Beaver Doing Some Grooming on Camera (VIDEO)

As we have seen on social media time and time again, Berkshire County and Massachusetts residents in general love sharing wacky, adorable, and fun videos and photos of animals out in the wild. Of course, sometimes, these furry friends aren't out in the wild that long as they like to approach patios, porches, and decks. In some cases, they will break into homes to gather up some food and fill their empty bellies.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Thieves steal brass railings outside Springfield Symphony Hall; ‘We’ll catch these SOBs!’ Mayor Domenic Sarno says

SPRINGFIELD - Thieves made off this week with four brass railings that have lined the steps of Symphony Hall for decades, according to a police spokesman. The railings were discovered to have gone missing on Thursday morning by a City Hall employee responsible for the maintenance of the venue, which is managed by MGM Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?

The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
