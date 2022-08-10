Read full article on original website
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
‘The Original Italian Festival’ returning to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14
After COVID-19 protocols shut down ‘The Original Italian Festival’ hosted by Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Out Lady of Loreto Parish for two years, the festival is coming back to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14. “It’s a challenge because COVID is still around, we’re still dealing with...
Chef Chris Bonnivier of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ Hosting BBQ Pop-Up at Western MA Brewery
Despite what some people might say, summer doesn't end in August. Massachusetts residents still have a few more weeks to soak up the summer goodness and what better way to celebrate summer than BBQ and Beer!! Delicious BBQ and beer at that. Next Wednesday, August 17, Chef Chris Bonnivier (aka...
Worcester’s Redemption Rock Brewing Co. to hold second annual ‘Rock the Block’ Party on Aug. 27
Worcester residents and visitors can celebrate one of the last weekends of summer at Redemption Rock Brewing Co.’s “Rock the Block” party on Aug. 27. The brewery announced it would be bringing the party back for a second year Thursday, after the Worcester License Commission approved one day liquor and entertainment licenses for the event.
Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge, with ‘Sopranos’ theme coming to Stafford St. in Worcester
Justin Kazmierczak got the idea for Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge while he was vacationing in Aruba. Three of the five days of his trip he went to “The Sopranos” Piano Bar, which had a piano player nightly that would take requests.
Novel idea: Deerfield couple pens book together
DEERFIELD — It was an unusual birthday gift that Stephen Billias gave his wife, Bela Breslau: an offer to write a book together. “I had an idea for a novel with a young woman as the protagonist and decided to bring Bela in as co-author for her insights into the feminine psyche,” he said. “Also, Bela had always wanted to write a book. My offer was a birthday present to her!”
Worcester’s Paku Lounge looking to rebrand itself as it works to reopen after May shooting
Paku Lounge is looking to change things up after a May 15 shooting there led the Worcester License Commission to suspend the restaurant’s license for 95 days. The restaurant’s lawyer, Yaris Guzman, went before the commission on Thursday requesting a change of officers and managers to Maria Rivera and asking if the restaurant could reopen on Sept. 5.
Worcester to host annual overdose awareness vigil on August 31
Worcester will host an annual vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall on Wednesday, August 31. The Worcester community is invited to join the families of those who have died from overdoses in addressing the tragic impact of overdose on the Worcester community, a press release from the city said.
Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield
“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
Pet of the Week: Meet Max!
(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Max! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society. Max is a sweet, scruffy little bundle. He loves to go for walks, play with toys, and nap on his dog bed or on the couch with his family. His family described him as a super loving dog who really likes going for car rides – he even knows the word “ride”! They also said that he is house trained and happy to meet new people. Max has no experience with cats or other dogs.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Springfield’s Student Prince offering tropical brunch event with ‘legendary’ scorpion bowl
A unique brunch is event is coming to Springfield on Sunday. The Student Prince is offering a tropical brunch event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Although the restaurant offers brunch every Sunday, this week’s menu is special. The restaurant said it is bringing back a...
Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
WATCH: Adorable Western MA Beaver Doing Some Grooming on Camera (VIDEO)
As we have seen on social media time and time again, Berkshire County and Massachusetts residents in general love sharing wacky, adorable, and fun videos and photos of animals out in the wild. Of course, sometimes, these furry friends aren't out in the wild that long as they like to approach patios, porches, and decks. In some cases, they will break into homes to gather up some food and fill their empty bellies.
Thieves steal brass railings outside Springfield Symphony Hall; ‘We’ll catch these SOBs!’ Mayor Domenic Sarno says
SPRINGFIELD - Thieves made off this week with four brass railings that have lined the steps of Symphony Hall for decades, according to a police spokesman. The railings were discovered to have gone missing on Thursday morning by a City Hall employee responsible for the maintenance of the venue, which is managed by MGM Springfield.
Blue Heron’s newest owners look to keep tradition alive in Sunderland
After 25 years of fine dining under the steady ownership of Deborah Snow and Barbara White, the Blue Heron has officially changed hands with the sale of the business to the restaurant’s longtime chef and his business partner. Justin Mosher, who has worked at the Blue Heron for 14...
From the Fairways: Chris Carey is Northampton Country Club’s new champion
Unexpected outcomes are sometimes the most appreciated. In the case of the men’s club championship held on the weekend at Northampton Country Club, in a true case of the “Cinderella story out of nowhere,” Easthampton native Chris Carey hung tough down the stretch to capture the trophy.
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Honeyland Farms; 3 $100,000 prizes also won Thursday
A $1 million lottery prize and three $100,000 prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. The $1 million prize was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium.” It was won off of a ticket purchased at Honeyland Farms in Ware. The three $100,000 prizes were all won off...
