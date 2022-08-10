ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

3 rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River

By Brian Reese
 2 days ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued three people Sunday night after their boat capsized on the Pasquotank River near Elizabeth City.

The boat capsized near Whitehall Shores, the Coast Guard said in a release. All three boaters were stranded in the water and two didn’t have life jackets.

A 29-foot response boat from Air Station Elizabeth City responded and took the boaters back to their truck at the Elizabeth City boat ramp. No injuries were reported.

“The outcome of this case was extremely positive and I applaud the quick response effort by the Station Elizabeth City crew, said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Allen, Chief of Emergency Management & Force Readiness for Sector North Carolina. “These events highlight the importance of always wearing a life jacket while boating, regardless of when or where you are operating.”

No pollution was reported and the Coast Guard says the boat has been recovered.

